Events

Lincoln Road's July Calendar Turns Miami Beach's Promenade Into a Soccer Destination

A CONMEBOL culture takeover, jersey customization pop-ups and free wellness mornings anchor a month built around the World Cup.
Lincoln Road
Lincoln RoadPhoto credit: Lincoln Road BID
3 min read

At a Glance

  • The CONMEBOL Takeover runs through July 14 (1-8 p.m.) at 720 Lincoln Road, with a museum-style gallery, interactive soccer zones and a "living tree" installation celebrating South American soccer culture.

  • Adidas jersey customization pop-ups run with Culto Fútbol (July 9) and Pelé Soccer (July 14), both from noon to 6 p.m.

  • Nine-plus restaurants along Lincoln Road are hosting free match screenings through July 19, and the Lincoln Road Art Walk returns July 16.

As Miami hosts international soccer fans this summer, Lincoln Road is turning its entire July calendar into a match-day companion, layering soccer culture, wellness and free community programming across Miami Beach's pedestrian promenade.

Soccer Balls
Soccer BallsPhoto credit: Lincoln Road BID

A Cultural Takeover, Not Just a Watch Party

The centerpiece is the CONMEBOL Takeover at 720 Lincoln Road, running through July 14 from 1 to 8 p.m. The activation goes well beyond a viewing setup: a museum-style gallery, interactive soccer zones, youth skill labs, daily pop-ups and a "living tree" installation built around the neighborhoods, players and rhythms that define the sport across South America.

Museum-style gallery
Museum-style gallery
Museum-style gallery

Jersey Customization and a New Padel Pop-Up

Two Adidas collaborations let fans personalize their fandom directly. Culto Fútbol hosts a jersey customization storefront on July 9 from noon to 6 p.m., and Pelé Soccer runs the same format on July 14. Wellness gets its own moment on July 11, when a free Beau Monde Pilates class from 10 to 11 a.m. leads into an intro-to-padel session at Padel X Summer Club, Lincoln Road's new 90-day outdoor court pop-up; guests are asked to bring their own mat.

Culto Fútbol
Culto FútbolPhoto credit: Lincoln Road BID
Padel X Summer Club
Padel X Summer ClubPhoto credit: Lincoln Road BID

Where to Actually Watch the Matches

Through July 19, Lincoln Road's open-air cafés and restaurants double as watch parties, with live screenings and themed food and beverage specials at participating spots including Andrés Carne de Res, El Carnival Churrascaria, Groovy's, Havana 1957, IT The Italian Trattoria, Oh! Mexico, Ole Ole Steakhouse, Rosinella and Spris Artisan Pizza, among others.

Match Viewing
Match ViewingPhoto credit: Lincoln Road BID

Beyond Soccer: Art, Jazz and the Farmers Market

The calendar doesn't stop at the World Cup. The Lincoln Road Art Walk returns July 16 (recurring every third Thursday, aligned with the City of Miami Beach's Culture Crawl), with participating galleries currently showing Ignacio Gana's "Chocolate Girl" sculpture, which debuted during Miami Art Week 2025, and Gillie and Marc's "Wild Couch Party." On July 25 from 7 to 9 p.m., local jazz act Tony & The Kings plays a free show at the Euclid Oval, and the recurring Lincoln Road Farmers Market continues to anchor the promenade's weekly rhythm.

Chocolate Girl Sculpture
Chocolate Girl SculpturePhoto credit: Lincoln Road BID
Lincoln Road
Wynwood Marketplace Turns Into Miami's World Cup Watch Party Headquarters

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