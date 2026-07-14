Lincoln Road's July Calendar Turns Miami Beach's Promenade Into a Soccer Destination

The CONMEBOL Takeover runs through July 14 (1-8 p.m.) at 720 Lincoln Road, with a museum-style gallery, interactive soccer zones and a "living tree" installation celebrating South American soccer culture.
Adidas jersey customization pop-ups run with Culto Fútbol (July 9) and Pelé Soccer (July 14), both from noon to 6 p.m.
Nine-plus restaurants along Lincoln Road are hosting free match screenings through July 19, and the Lincoln Road Art Walk returns July 16.
As Miami hosts international soccer fans this summer, Lincoln Road is turning its entire July calendar into a match-day companion, layering soccer culture, wellness and free community programming across Miami Beach's pedestrian promenade.
The centerpiece is the CONMEBOL Takeover at 720 Lincoln Road, running through July 14 from 1 to 8 p.m. The activation goes well beyond a viewing setup: a museum-style gallery, interactive soccer zones, youth skill labs, daily pop-ups and a "living tree" installation built around the neighborhoods, players and rhythms that define the sport across South America.
Two Adidas collaborations let fans personalize their fandom directly. Culto Fútbol hosts a jersey customization storefront on July 9 from noon to 6 p.m., and Pelé Soccer runs the same format on July 14. Wellness gets its own moment on July 11, when a free Beau Monde Pilates class from 10 to 11 a.m. leads into an intro-to-padel session at Padel X Summer Club, Lincoln Road's new 90-day outdoor court pop-up; guests are asked to bring their own mat.
Through July 19, Lincoln Road's open-air cafés and restaurants double as watch parties, with live screenings and themed food and beverage specials at participating spots including Andrés Carne de Res, El Carnival Churrascaria, Groovy's, Havana 1957, IT The Italian Trattoria, Oh! Mexico, Ole Ole Steakhouse, Rosinella and Spris Artisan Pizza, among others.
The calendar doesn't stop at the World Cup. The Lincoln Road Art Walk returns July 16 (recurring every third Thursday, aligned with the City of Miami Beach's Culture Crawl), with participating galleries currently showing Ignacio Gana's "Chocolate Girl" sculpture, which debuted during Miami Art Week 2025, and Gillie and Marc's "Wild Couch Party." On July 25 from 7 to 9 p.m., local jazz act Tony & The Kings plays a free show at the Euclid Oval, and the recurring Lincoln Road Farmers Market continues to anchor the promenade's weekly rhythm.
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