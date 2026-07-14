The Southampton Playhouse's July Calendar Pairs IMAX, Cult Classics and Two Centennial Tributes

The Odyssey opens in IMAX on July 18 at 5 p.m., with an extended introduction from Stony Brook literature professors.
The Road Warriors series brings The Wild One (July 14) and Bullitt (July 28) with vintage vehicles on display before each screening.
The Comedy Canon series marks Mel Brooks' and Marilyn Monroe's centennial years with Young Frankenstein (July 15) and Some Like It Hot (July 29); a late-night Rocky Horror Picture Show screening runs July 16.
The Southampton Playhouse's July calendar treats the month less like a rotating showtimes board and more like a series of small events, each screening built around an introduction, a guest or a reason to arrive early.
The Odyssey opens in IMAX on Saturday, July 18 at 5 p.m., paired with an extended introduction featuring Stony Brook literature professors, a format that treats the screening as closer to a public lecture than a standard opening weekend.
The Road Warriors series, presented with support from the Southampton Auto Group, continues its focus on cinema's most memorable drivers. The Wild One screens Tuesday, July 14 at 7 p.m., with a motorcycle meetup in the parking lot beforehand; Bullitt follows on Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m., with the classic Porsche Steve McQueen drives in the film parked out front for photos before showtime. The series continues into August.
The Comedy Canon series, co-presented with Abby Russell's Sticks and Stones Comedy Club, marks two film centennials this year: Young Frankenstein screens Wednesday, July 15 (Mel Brooks turns 100), and Some Like It Hot screens Wednesday, July 29 (Marilyn Monroe's own centennial), each with a local comedian introduction. Thursday, July 16 at 10 p.m. brings a late-night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, part of the Playhouse's new late-night series, timed to a new production of the musical currently on Broadway.
The Playhouse Jr. family matinee series continues every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., preceded by arts and crafts at 9:30 a.m. and classic Looney Tunes cartoons. July's lineup includes Shaun the Sheep Movie on July 12, with a live sheep meet-and-greet outside the theater beforehand, and 101 Dalmatians on July 26, paired with a puppy adoption pop-up from the Animal Rescue Foundation of the Hamptons starting at 9 a.m. in the parking lot.
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