Gulfstream Park Adds Live Monday Racing With $3 Specials and Weekly Chef Features

Gulfstream Park introduces live Monday afternoon horse racing beginning July 13, a new addition to its weekly schedule.
$3 Mondays at Silks and the Breezeway Bar cover a Budweiser, pretzel, pizza slice, or hot dog for $3 each.
Ten Palms debuts a rotating weekly chef special each Monday through mid-August, from Chicharrón Tacos to Carolina-style pork ribs.
The Rainbow Pick 6 Mandatory Payout and four new wagering options return every Monday alongside premium turf racing.
Gulfstream Park is giving Mondays a reason to show up. Starting July 13, the Hallandale Beach track adds live horse racing every Monday afternoon, its first standing weekly slot built specifically around the start of the week.
The addition centers on $3 Mondays at Silks and the Breezeway Bar, where a 12 oz. Budweiser, a soft-baked pretzel, a pizza slice, or a hot dog each run $3. Horseplayers also get the return of premium turf racing, four new player-friendly wagering options, and the Rainbow Pick 6 Mandatory Payout every Monday, with complimentary Gulfstream Park swag for the first guests through the gate while supplies last.
Ten Palms is pairing the new racing slot with a weekly chef special that changes through the summer: Chicharrón Tacos on July 13, Smoked Brisket and French Onion Grilled Cheese on July 20, a Garlic Bread Chicken Parmesan Sandwich on July 27, Steak Frites on August 3, a Fried Shrimp Po' Boy on August 10, and Carolina-Style Pork Ribs on August 17.
Gulfstream Park has run as one of South Florida's premier Thoroughbred venues since 1939, and a dedicated Monday program gives the track a reason to draw a midweek crowd rather than concentrating attention on weekend cards. Pairing it with a changing chef menu at Ten Palms turns a single racing addition into a running reason to return through the summer.
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