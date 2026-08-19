Ashanti and Fabolous Headline NYC Second Chance Rescue's Concert for a Cause Honoring John Paul DeJoria

NYC Second Chance Rescue hosts its 5th Annual Concert for a Cause on Friday, August 21, 2026, at a private estate in Bridgehampton.
The organization will honor entrepreneur and philanthropist John Paul DeJoria.
Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti and platinum-selling artist Fabolous headline, with an opening performance by Celina Savage.
The evening marks the world introduction of Pawpoint, a science-based wellness company for dogs.
NYC Second Chance Rescue will host its 5th Annual Concert for a Cause on Friday, August 21, 2026, at a private estate in Bridgehampton. This year, the organization will honor legendary entrepreneur, philanthropist and longtime animal advocate John Paul DeJoria while celebrating the world introduction of Pawpoint.
Headlining the evening will be Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti and platinum-selling artist Fabolous, with an opening performance by Celina Savage.
Founded in 2009 by Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco, NYC Second Chance Rescue has rescued more than 17,000 homeless, abused, neglected and critically injured dogs and cats. The organization is dedicated to helping the animals that need it most, including critically injured and medically complex cases, senior and hospice animals, large-breed dogs and vulnerable cats.
"It is an honor to be recognized by NYC Second Chance Rescue. Their compassion, dedication, and commitment to animals are truly inspiring, and I am grateful to be part of an evening that will help so many animals in need."
Paul DeJoria
"Every animal we save has a story, and every second chance is made possible by people who choose to care. Concert for a Cause is about turning that compassion into action. Honoring John Paul DeJoria this year is especially meaningful because he has spent decades using his success to make a difference, including for animals. That shared belief, that we can and should do more, is at the heart of everything we do at NYC Second Chance Rescue."
Kate McEntee, Director of Partnerships and Special Events at NYC Second Chance Rescue.
"This evening gives people a chance to come together, enjoy an incredible night, and make a real difference for animals who need us."
Lisa Rose, Vice President of NYC Second Chance Rescue.
DeJoria will also introduce Pawpoint, a new science-based wellness company dedicated to keeping dogs young and healthy. By targeting key biological pathways associated with inflammation and oxidative stress, Pawpoint is designed to support healthy aging, immune balance, cellular health and overall vitality while enabling dogs to maintain resilience and long-term well-being.
Speaking about Pawpoint, DeJoria said:
"All of a sudden, we live in a world where we don't know what's real and what's not. But Pawpoint is as serious and as real as it gets."
DeJoria
Together, the evening will celebrate compassion, innovation and the extraordinary bond between people and animals.
NYC Second Chance Rescue gratefully acknowledges the generous support of its presenting sponsors, Alexander Capital Ventures LLC, Montauk Project and the Phenom Foundation, whose partnership has helped make this evening possible.
Founded in 2009, NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving the most vulnerable dogs and cats from overcrowded municipal shelters. Since its founding, the organization has rescued more than 17,000 lives, specializing in large-breed dogs and critically injured and medically complex cats and dogs that have nowhere else to turn. Through its extensive foster network and Adoption Center in Long Island City, NYC Second Chance Rescue provides lifesaving medical care, rehabilitation and loving homes while also helping keep pets with the families who love them through critical community programs and support. To adopt, foster, donate or volunteer, visit www.nycsecondchancerescue.org.
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