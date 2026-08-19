Ashanti and Fabolous Headline NYC Second Chance Rescue's Concert for a Cause Honoring John Paul DeJoria

"Every animal we save has a story, and every second chance is made possible by people who choose to care. Concert for a Cause is about turning that compassion into action. Honoring John Paul DeJoria this year is especially meaningful because he has spent decades using his success to make a difference, including for animals. That shared belief, that we can and should do more, is at the heart of everything we do at NYC Second Chance Rescue."

Kate McEntee, Director of Partnerships and Special Events at NYC Second Chance Rescue.