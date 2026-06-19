ARF Hamptons Joins NYC Second Chance Rescue to Care for Ridglan Beagles

NYC Second Chance Rescue shared an update on beagles transferred from Ridglan Farms, a Wisconsin breeding and research facility, following a national rescue effort.
Five beagles traveled to East Hampton, where ARF Hamptons is donating veterinary care, including exams, vaccinations, and spay and neuter procedures.
Twenty-six beagles remain at NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Long Island City Adoption Center, awaiting foster and forever homes.
The organization is seeking fosters, adopters, and donations.
NYC Second Chance Rescue has shared a hopeful update on the beagles transferred from Ridglan Farms, the Wisconsin breeding and research facility at the center of a national rescue effort.
The dogs were first brought to the organization’s Long Island City Adoption Center, where partner rescue organizations helped place some of them, and 26 beagles remain in its care awaiting foster and forever homes. Five of the rescued beagles traveled with their rescuer, Holly Rilinger, to East Hampton, New York, where ARF Hamptons stepped forward to provide additional support and care.
The dogs arrived at ARF Hamptons, where veterinary teams began providing medical care, evaluations, and cuddles. ARF Hamptons is donating veterinary services for the rescued dogs, including full medical exams, vaccinations, and spay and neuter procedures, as part of their next step toward recovery and eventual adoption into loving homes.
Working together to care for these beagles has been an incredibly meaningful experience for all of us. With the support, medical care, and resources now available to them, I am confident these dogs have a bright future ahead and will truly thrive.
Dr. Jeanne Marin, Veterinarian, ARF Hamptons
The rescue effort marks a significant milestone for dogs who are beginning to experience compassion, safety, and human kindness for the first time. Holly Rilinger was among the original rescuers who traveled to Ridglan Farms during the initial rescue effort and returned two weeks later to help transport the beagles to safety with NYC Second Chance Rescue teammates Agnes Reichert and Elizabeth Liguori.
Animal rights attorney Susan Chana Lask, who has advocated for the Ridglan beagles and worked to raise awareness of the case, recently visited the dogs at the adoption center to see their progress, saying she was grateful to meet and hold the beagles and to witness them surrounded by compassion.
Every one of these dogs deserves the opportunity to heal and experience life outside of a breeding and research facility. We are incredibly grateful to the veterinary teams, rescue partners, fosters, and supporters making this lifesaving work possible.
Jennifer Brooks, Founder and President, NYC Second Chance Rescue
NYC Second Chance Rescue continues to work alongside national rescue organizations and veterinary partners to provide ongoing care for the rescued beagles as they transition toward rehabilitation and permanent homes. The organization is currently seeking fosters, adopters, and donations to support the dogs’ continued medical treatment and care.
NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2009, dedicated to saving the most vulnerable animals from overcrowded municipal shelters. To date, the organization has rescued more than 16,000 dogs and cats, providing lifesaving medical care, rehabilitation, and placement through a foster network and its Adoption Center in Long Island City.
Since 1974, ARF Hamptons has provided care and sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs until loving homes can be found. A leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island, ARF also operates a pet food pantry, free spay and neuter clinics for feral cats, and year-round dog training and socialization classes.
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