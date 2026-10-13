Miami's Halloween Moonlight Masquerade Has a Musical Mission

The Moonlight Masquerade provides an opportunity to explore that vision beyond the headline numbers. What does it take to provide free instruction at this scale? How can fundraising translate into more classroom programs, additional instruments, and expanded access to performance? And what happens when a student who might never have had the opportunity to study music discovers a talent that changes the way they see themselves? Those questions are central to understanding the organization's work. For Miami's philanthropic community, the event is an invitation to support not just a night of entertainment, but the educational pathways YMU is building for the next generation.