Miami

The Best Things to Do in Miami in October 2026

From III Points and South Beach seafood tastings to Latin music stars and Halloween on Lincoln Road, these are the events shaping Miami’s October calendar.
Letter beads spelling MIAMI in the sand in front of a yellow lifeguard tower on South Beach
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9 min read

Miami in October 2026: At a Glance

  • Major festivals: Miami Carnival October 11; III Points October 16-17; South Beach Seafood Festival October 21-24; Oktoberfest Miami October 9-11 and 16-18.

  • Famous faces: Camilo October 9; KATSEYE October 13; iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina October 17; Billboard Latin Music Week October 19-22; Chayanne October 24.

  • Arts and nature: Redland International Orchid Festival October 16-18; Miami Film Festival GEMS October 29-November 5.

  • Halloween nights: The Horrorland on select nights; Hocus Pocus October 30-November 1; Lincoln Road Halloween Block Party October 31; Zoo Boo October 24-25.

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This guide covers 18 of the best things to do in Miami in October 2026, with dates, venues and ticket links for concerts, food festivals, cultural events and Halloween celebrations across Miami, Miami Beach and surrounding communities.

October brings a concentrated run of music, food, and cultural events to Greater Miami. III Points takes over Wynwood for two nights, South Beach Seafood Festival puts local chefs beside the ocean, and Billboard Latin Music Week brings artists and industry conversations to Faena Forum. Across the bay, Kaseya Center’s schedule includes Camilo, KATSEYE, Chayanne, and iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.

There is room for quieter outings, too. Orchid growers gather at Fruit & Spice Park, The Berry Farm opens its corn maze and pumpkin patch, and Miami Film Festival GEMS begins its annual fall showcase. By Halloween weekend, the choices range from daytime trick-or-treating at Zoo Miami to three nights of electronic music at Factory Town.

What follows is a guide to the best October 2026 events across Miami, Miami Beach, and surrounding communities, including Miami Carnival’s main celebration in Lauderhill.

The Best Things to Do in Miami in October 2026

Harvest Festival at The Berry Farm

Where: The Berry Farm, 13720 Southwest 216th Street, Miami

When: September 16 through November 15, 2026

Why Go: The Berry Farm brings fall traditions to Miami’s agricultural countryside with a five-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and sunflower fields. Seasonal food and weekend entertainment make it an outing that can fill an afternoon.

Official Site

Good to Know: The festival operates seven days a week, with live entertainment on weekends. Tickets are booked by visit date, and parking is included.

The Horrorland

Where: Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami

When: September 10 through November 1, 2026

Why Go: The Horrorland transforms Jungle Island into an evening haunted attraction, with haunted houses, scare zones, and performers turning the grounds into a Halloween setting.

Official Site

Good to Know: Event hours are 7 to 10 p.m. General admission and Fast Pass options are available, with on-site parking charged separately.

Camilo: Para Cuando Sean Mayores Tour

Promotional image for Camilo: Para Cuando Sean Mayores Tour
Camilo: Para Cuando Sean Mayores TourPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Kaseya Center, Downtown Miami

When: October 9, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Why Go: Camilo brings his Para Cuando Sean Mayores Tour to Miami for an evening of Latin pop. His expressive vocals and romantic songwriting make this an inviting concert for fans of his melodic, personal approach.

Get Tickets →

Good to Know: This is the rescheduled date for the April 18 performance. Tickets purchased for the original show remain valid, and doors open at 7 p.m.

Oktoberfest Miami

Promotional image for Oktoberfest Miami
Oktoberfest MiamiPhoto Courtesy of Eventbrite

Where: German American Social Club of Greater Miami, Southwest Miami-Dade

When: October 9-11 and October 16-18, 2026

Why Go: Oktoberfest Miami brings German beer, traditional food, live music, and Bavarian hospitality to two weekends at the German American Social Club. The celebration combines a beer-festival atmosphere with cultural programming and activities for families.

Get Tickets →

Good to Know: Friday festivities begin at 6 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday programming starts at 2 p.m. Sunday events run until 10 p.m., making them an option for an afternoon that continues into the evening.

Miami Carnival: Mas Band Parade and Concert

Woman wearing a samba carnival costume
Miami Carnival

Where: Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, 3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill

When: October 11, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Why Go: Miami Carnival celebrates Caribbean culture through elaborate masquerade costumes, soca music, food, and the procession of competing mas bands. The main celebration brings costume design and performance together, followed by a concert that carries the festivities into the night.

Official Site

Good to Know: The 2026 parade and concert take place in Lauderhill, north of Miami. Official J’ouvert is scheduled at the same venue on October 10, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

KATSEYE: The WildWorld Tour

Promotional image for KATSEYE: The WildWorld Tour
KATSEYE: The WildWorld TourPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Kaseya Center, Downtown Miami

When: October 13, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Why Go: KATSEYE takes the stage at Kaseya Center with The WildWorld Tour, bringing polished choreography, group harmonies, and dance-driven pop to the arena.

Get Tickets →

Good to Know: Doors open at 7 p.m., an hour before the scheduled concert. The Miami performance falls on a Tuesday evening.

III Points Music Festival

Promotional image for III Points Music Festival
III Points Music FestivalPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Mana Wynwood, Wynwood

When: October 16-17, 2026

Why Go: III Points brings electronic music, alternative sounds, and Miami’s own club culture together across five city blocks. The 2026 lineup includes Underworld, Four Tet, Flying Lotus, and Kelela, with a broad selection of international artists and local performers spread across 13 stages.

Get Tickets: October 16 | October 17

Good to Know: Compare the daily lineup before choosing a pass. With performances distributed across numerous stages, planning a few priority sets leaves room to discover artists along the way.

Redland International Orchid Festival

A large display of orchids in a greenhouse
Redland International Orchid Festival

Where: Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 Southwest 187th Avenue, Redland

When: October 16-18, 2026

Why Go: Orchid growers from Florida and abroad gather at Fruit & Spice Park for three days of browsing, buying, and exchanging growing knowledge. The open-air setting gives visitors a chance to explore unusual plants and meet specialist growers in the heart of South Dade’s agricultural region.

Official Site | Get Tickets →

Good to Know: General admission begins at noon on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday; the festival closes at 5 p.m. each day. A separate Friday First ticket allows entry at 9 a.m. on opening day.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Promotional image for iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
iHeartRadio Fiesta LatinaPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Kaseya Center, Downtown Miami

When: October 17, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Why Go: Fiesta Latina assembles a substantial Latin music lineup for one evening, including Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Eladio Carrión, and Greeicy. Hosted by Enrique Santos, the event also recognizes Lin-Manuel Miranda with its Corazón Latino Award.

Get Tickets →

Good to Know: Doors open at 7 p.m. This is a multi-artist concert, so arriving for the beginning gives you the best opportunity to experience the full program.

Immersive Symphony: Step into the Music

Promotional image for Immersive Symphony: Step into the Music
Immersive Symphony: Step into the MusicPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

When: October 17 through November 21, 2026

Why Go: The Miami Music Festival Orchestra performs the music of Hans Zimmer and Ludwig Göransson beneath Temple Emanu-El’s soaring dome, while projections transform the sanctuary into a moving landscape of light and color. The Celestia program pairs cinematic scores with visuals designed around the building’s architecture, surrounding the audience with music and imagery.

Get Tickets →

Good to Know: Performances last approximately 75 minutes. VIP tickets include premium front-row seating and an opportunity to meet and take photos with the featured soloists and conductor afterward.

Billboard Latin Music Week

Where: Faena Forum, Miami Beach, with associated events at additional venues

When: October 19-22, 2026

Why Go: Billboard Latin Music Week brings artists, executives, and fans together for conversations, performances, and discussions about the music industry. The announced participant lineup includes Maluma, Becky G, Pitbull, and Fuerza Regida, making it one of the month’s strongest opportunities to hear prominent artists discuss their work.

Official Site

Good to Know: Artist appearances are distributed across individual sessions and events. Use the published schedule to select the conversations and performances you want to attend, then check the access included with your ticket.

South Beach Seafood Festival

Promotional image for South Beach Seafood Festival
South Beach Seafood FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Eventbrite

Where: Lummus Park and participating dining venues in Miami and Miami Beach

When: October 21-24, 2026

Why Go: South Beach Seafood Festival brings local chefs and restaurants together for four days of seafood tastings, dining experiences, and beachside entertainment. Timed to the beginning of stone crab season, the festival places South Florida’s seafood traditions at the center of the menu.

Get Tickets →

Good to Know: Saturday’s beach festival welcomes all ages, with free entry for children younger than 10. The Wednesday-through-Friday events are restricted to guests 21 and older.

Miami HEAT Home Opener

Promotional image for Miami HEAT Home Opener
Miami HEAT Home OpenerPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Kaseya Center, Downtown Miami

When: October 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Why Go: The Miami HEAT open their regular-season home schedule against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Kaseya Center. The matchup brings the first home-court action of the season to Downtown Miami, with fans filling the arena to welcome the team back.

Get Tickets →

Good to Know: Additional October home games include Detroit on October 23, Dallas on October 26, and Indiana on October 30.

Chayanne: Bailemos Otra Vez Tour

Promotional image for Chayanne: Bailemos Otra Vez Tour
Chayanne: Bailemos Otra Vez TourPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Kaseya Center, Downtown Miami

When: October 24, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Why Go: Chayanne’s Bailemos Otra Vez Tour brings romantic ballads, Latin pop, and choreographed dance numbers to Kaseya Center. The evening moves between slower songs that spotlight his vocals and upbeat performances built around his signature stage presence.

Get Tickets →

Good to Know: Doors open at 7 p.m. The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Zoo Boo

A wooden archway sign reading ZOO against a blue sky
Zoo BooCanva

Where: Zoo Miami, Southwest Miami-Dade

When: October 24-25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Why Go: Zoo Miami celebrates Halloween with two days of trick-or-treating, costume contests, magic shows, and games throughout the zoo. Children can collect candy and enjoy inflatables while families watch animals explore special Halloween treats, adding wildlife surprises to the festivities.

Official Site

Good to Know: Zoo Boo is included with regular Zoo Miami admission. Trick-or-treating is reserved for children 12 and younger, and families are encouraged to arrive in costume.

Miami Film Festival GEMS

Where: Participating cinemas across Greater Miami and Miami Beach

When: October 29 through November 5, 2026

Why Go: The 13th edition of Miami Film Festival GEMS presents eight days of international cinema, anticipated new releases, and conversations with filmmakers. Screenings anchor a program that also includes seminars, parties, and special events, bringing audiences closer to the films and the people behind them.

Official Site

Good to Know: Filmmaker appearances and conversations accompany select screenings. Review the individual film listings for guest details, screening locations, and related events when building your festival schedule.

Hocus Pocus at Factory Town

Where: Factory Town, Miami

When: October 30 through November 1, 2026

Why Go: Hocus Pocus returns to Factory Town for three nights of electronic music and Halloween spectacle, with more than 100 artists performing across five interconnected stages. The sixth edition transforms the industrial grounds into a world of abandoned control rooms, reactor cores, and towering machinery, creating distinct settings for each night’s performances.

Get Tickets →

Good to Know: Each night features a different lineup, with three-day passes available for the full festival. Costumes are encouraged, and admission is open to guests 18 and older with valid identification.

Lincoln Road Halloween Block Party

Where: Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

When: October 31, 2026

Why Go: Lincoln Road becomes an open-air costume promenade on Halloween, with elaborate outfits and spontaneous processions filling the pedestrian district. Restaurants and café terraces offer a place to watch the spectacle unfold as the evening crowd grows.

Official Site

Good to Know: The early evening welcomes families and younger visitors. Later in the night, the celebration becomes a livelier gathering of costumed revelers along the promenade.

Letter beads spelling MIAMI in the sand in front of a yellow lifeguard tower on South Beach
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Prices, availability, hours, and offerings were accurate at the time of publication and are subject to change. RESIDENT encourages responsible enjoyment. Please drink responsibly; must be of legal drinking age.

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