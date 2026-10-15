Cristina Cuomo and Dr. Elisa Port Join Belmont Park Village's Welcome to Wellness Weekend

At a Glance
Cristina Cuomo and Dr. Elisa Port have joined the lineup for Belmont Park Village's first Welcome to Wellness weekend, set for Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, 2026. The two-day event marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Long Island outlet village, with SoulCycle Founding Senior Master Instructor Stacey Griffith leading five fundraising rides. Every dollar raised goes to Northwell Health's Center for Women's Cancer.
Cuomo, founder and president of Purist and an integrative nutritionist, leads four programs over the two days. Griffith, herself a breast cancer survivor, anchors the rides. Port, a breast cancer surgeon, closes the weekend in conversation with Cuomo on Sunday afternoon.
Saturday opens at 11 a.m. with a half-hour breathwork session, followed by a conversation between Cuomo and Griffith on nutrition and practical habits for a healthier daily routine. After Griffith's charity ride, the two return at 12:30 p.m. for a bike talk on the part fitness plays in keeping survivors healthy.
On Sunday, October 18 at 3 p.m., Cuomo sits down with Port for a fireside chat on the emotional experience of cancer survivorship. Spots for that conversation are limited.
Griffith teaches in the Village at 11:45 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, and at 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Rides are booked, and donations made, through Northwell Health's giving page for the event. The weekend is Belmont Park Village's first wellness event of this kind.
I Am Yogi Studio teaches yoga on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher and Dr. Amanda Kahn talk longevity at 3:30 p.m. the same day. Notes & Nirvana hosts sound baths Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.
Sunday adds barre with Pure Barre at 11:45 a.m. and Pilates with The Furm at 1 p.m. Boutiques on the property are offering giveaways through the weekend.
Belmont Park Village is at 2601 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont, New York 11003. Guests can attend either day. Event details are posted on the Belmont Park Village site, SoulCycle bookings run through Northwell Health, and the remaining classes are listed on Eventbrite. The Village posts updates at @belmontparkvillage.
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