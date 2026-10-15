At a Glance
Lincoln Road's Monthly Art Walk returns Thursday, October 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., opening eight blocks of galleries along the promenade. The route runs from 6th to 17th Street. This month brings two new public installations to the walk, and LUMAS Gallery is pouring complimentary champagne. Lincoln Road BID, which runs the promenade's monthly walk, has also made gallery images available to press.
In the Walgreens Windows, Miami-based artists Beatriz Monteavaro and Jillian Mayer present two public art installations built on personal reflections on family, migration, and memory. They are shown alongside limited-edition sculptural objects the artists made in ceramics, glass, and metal.
Moonlighter FabLab shows Deco Portals, a public installation by graduates of its Maker Cities program. The makers used digital design and 3D printing to realize their ideas on Lincoln Road.
LUMAS Gallery serves complimentary champagne and offers special pricing on artwork throughout the evening. Participating galleries across the promenade also include Oolite Arts, Avant Gallery, Galleria Ca' d'Oro, Romero Britto, KUSH Fine Art, and LIK Gallery. Visitors can continue from one to the next across the eight blocks.
Postcard maps and on-site signage guide visitors from 6th to 17th Street. The walk runs two hours. It ends at 8 p.m.
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