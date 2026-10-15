Events

Lincoln Road's Monthly Art Walk Returns Thursday, October 15

Eight blocks of galleries open from 6 to 8 p.m., with new public installations in the Walgreens Windows and at Moonlighter FabLab
Gallery storefront opening onto the Lincoln Road promenade
Avant Gallery entrance at 1111 Lincoln RoadCourtesy of Lincoln Road BID
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Lincoln Road's Monthly Art Walk takes place Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • The route covers eight blocks of the promenade, from 6th to 17th Street, with postcard maps and on-site signage.
  • New this month: Walgreens Windows installations by Beatriz Monteavaro and Jillian Mayer, and Deco Portals from Moonlighter FabLab graduates.
  • LUMAS Gallery pours complimentary champagne and offers special pricing on artwork during the evening.

Lincoln Road's Monthly Art Walk returns Thursday, October 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., opening eight blocks of galleries along the promenade. The route runs from 6th to 17th Street. This month brings two new public installations to the walk, and LUMAS Gallery is pouring complimentary champagne. Lincoln Road BID, which runs the promenade's monthly walk, has also made gallery images available to press.

Which Installations Are New for October

In the Walgreens Windows, Miami-based artists Beatriz Monteavaro and Jillian Mayer present two public art installations built on personal reflections on family, migration, and memory. They are shown alongside limited-edition sculptural objects the artists made in ceramics, glass, and metal.

Moonlighter FabLab shows Deco Portals, a public installation by graduates of its Maker Cities program. The makers used digital design and 3D printing to realize their ideas on Lincoln Road.

Pedestrians along the Lincoln Road pedestrian promenade
Lincoln Road streetscapeCourtesy of Lincoln Road BID
Overhead view of planted gardens and walkways on Lincoln Road
Aerial view of the Lincoln Road gardensCourtesy of Lincoln Road BID

Which Galleries Are Open During the Walk

LUMAS Gallery serves complimentary champagne and offers special pricing on artwork throughout the evening. Participating galleries across the promenade also include Oolite Arts, Avant Gallery, Galleria Ca' d'Oro, Romero Britto, KUSH Fine Art, and LIK Gallery. Visitors can continue from one to the next across the eight blocks.

Oversized rubber duck sculptures displayed outdoors
Rubber duck art pieces by Fly Art on Lincoln RoadCourtesy of Lincoln Road BID
Artwork hung inside a gallery space on Lincoln Road
Iris Gallery interiorCourtesy of Lincoln Road BID

How to Find Your Way

Postcard maps and on-site signage guide visitors from 6th to 17th Street. The walk runs two hours. It ends at 8 p.m.

Vertical overhead view of the Lincoln Road promenade
Aerial view of Lincoln Road, verticalCourtesy of Lincoln Road BID
Gallery storefront opening onto the Lincoln Road promenade
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