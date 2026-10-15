Smithsonian Exhibition Many Voices, One Nation Opens at the Museum of Miami October 14

At a Glance
Many Voices, One Nation: En Nuestras Palabras opens at the Museum of Miami on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, with an opening program from 3 to 5 p.m. The museum, formerly HistoryMiami Museum, is at 101 W. Flagler St. and is the first stop on the exhibition's tour across Miami-Dade County.
The Allapattah Collaborative CDC developed the exhibition with the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street program and Florida Humanities. Nine organizations nationwide were selected for the project. ACDC is one of them. The show premiered at the Coral Gables Museum this summer.
Allapattah has been a point of arrival for generations of Caribbean and Latin American migrants. The exhibition layers the neighborhood's oral histories, archival images, art and video over a Smithsonian framework built around expansion, freedom, inclusion, equality and migration. Its organizing idea is E pluribus unum, "Out of many, one."
Visitors will find exhibition panels, local historical photographs, artifacts, artwork and oral-history video stations.
The opening brings together Mileyka Burgos-Flores, CEO of The Allapattah Collaborative CDC; Nashid Maduym, executive director of Florida Humanities; and Natalia Crujeiras, CEO of the Museum of Miami, with representatives from Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami and Dade Preservation Trust. Interviews with ACDC and Museum of Miami leadership are available in English and Spanish.
Museum of Miami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami, FL 33130. The opening program runs two hours. After this stop, the exhibition continues to further venues across Miami-Dade.
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