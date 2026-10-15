Events

Smithsonian Exhibition Many Voices, One Nation Opens at the Museum of Miami October 14

The Allapattah Collaborative CDC developed En Nuestras Palabras with the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street program; the Museum of Miami is the first stop on a countywide tour.
Archival photograph of a large Miami crowd gathered for a papal visit
Papal Visit to Miami, September 10, 1987: Pope John Paul II waves from the Popemobile as he moves through the crowd, accompanied by Miami Archbishop Edward McCarthy. Photograph by Raúl de Molina.Raúl de Molina; in the collection of the Coral Gables Museum, image courtesy of the artist
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Many Voices, One Nation: En Nuestras Palabras opens Wednesday, October 14, 2026, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Miami, 101 W. Flagler St.
  • The Allapattah Collaborative CDC developed the exhibition with the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street program and Florida Humanities.
  • ACDC is one of nine organizations nationwide selected for the project; the show premiered at the Coral Gables Museum this summer.
  • The Museum of Miami, formerly HistoryMiami Museum, is the first stop on the exhibition's tour across Miami-Dade County.

Many Voices, One Nation: En Nuestras Palabras opens at the Museum of Miami on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, with an opening program from 3 to 5 p.m. The museum, formerly HistoryMiami Museum, is at 101 W. Flagler St. and is the first stop on the exhibition's tour across Miami-Dade County.

The Allapattah Collaborative CDC developed the exhibition with the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street program and Florida Humanities. Nine organizations nationwide were selected for the project. ACDC is one of them. The show premiered at the Coral Gables Museum this summer.

What the Exhibition Explores

Allapattah has been a point of arrival for generations of Caribbean and Latin American migrants. The exhibition layers the neighborhood's oral histories, archival images, art and video over a Smithsonian framework built around expansion, freedom, inclusion, equality and migration. Its organizing idea is E pluribus unum, "Out of many, one."

Visitors will find exhibition panels, local historical photographs, artifacts, artwork and oral-history video stations.

Historical engraving titled Abraham included in the Museum of Miami exhibition
Abraham, Black Seminole interpreter and war leader, circa 1836.State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory
Historical view of the main commercial street in Allapattah, Miami
Allapattah Main Street, January 12, 1949, at the intersection of Allapattah Boulevard (NW 36th Street) and NW 17th Avenue.Miami News Collection, Museum of Miami, 1989-001-337
Painted mural in Miami's Little Santo Domingo district
Little Santo Domingo mural in Allapattah.Courtesy of Clara Toro Collection

Who Is Taking Part in the Opening

The opening brings together Mileyka Burgos-Flores, CEO of The Allapattah Collaborative CDC; Nashid Maduym, executive director of Florida Humanities; and Natalia Crujeiras, CEO of the Museum of Miami, with representatives from Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami and Dade Preservation Trust. Interviews with ACDC and Museum of Miami leadership are available in English and Spanish.

Archival photograph of President Eisenhower's visit to Pratt General Hospital
General Dwight D. Eisenhower with patients at the pool of the Biltmore Hotel, then part of Pratt General Hospital, 1947.Courtesy of Raúl E. Valdés-Fauli Coral Gables Archives, City of Coral Gables / Arva Moore Parks Archives
Historical photograph of All-American Girls Baseball League players
Members of the All-American Girls Baseball League do calisthenics in Opa-locka, Florida, April 22, 1948.State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory

Where to See Many Voices, One Nation

Museum of Miami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami, FL 33130. The opening program runs two hours. After this stop, the exhibition continues to further venues across Miami-Dade.

Archival image of the Evergreen Gardens neighborhood
Evergreen Gardens, circa 1905: a produce truck parked in a field, the man possibly Carl Losey.South Florida Photograph Collection, Museum of Miami, 1992-055-42
Historical portrait of two Seminole chiefs
Print depicting two Seminole chiefs captured with Alexander Arbuthnot at St. Marks, April 1818.State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory
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