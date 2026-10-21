An Evening of Glamour, Giving, and Hope: VIP Cocktail Celebration Ushers in the 31st Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball

At a Glance
With passion, dedication to an exceptional cause, and glamour and excitement that reflect the gala ahead, this year's kickoff cocktail party for the Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball was literally everything one could wish for.
Supporters, philanthropists and notable personalities gathered at the Finker-Frenkel Wish House in Miami for the invitation-only celebration launching the upcoming black-tie ball on November 7. Guests were treated to a festive evening with a memorable dining experience, craft cocktails and a connection to others who shared the same heartfelt purpose. The gala itself has been a longtime philanthropic cornerstone of the South Florida social season, truly the place to see and be seen.
Make-A-Wish celebrates the transformative power making dreams of come true by working to grant the wishes of critically ill children. It brings hope and happiness to youngsters whose days are filled with hospital visits, anguish and despair. Since its inception, the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball has become one of the region's most successful fundraising traditions, generating more than $50 million for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and helping to grant more than 9,000 wishes to children and families throughout the area.
Taking to the podium to build enthusiasm for the event were Glenn Sampert, general manager of the InterContinental Miami and gala host; Shareef Malnik, gala co-chair and chairman emeritus of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida; and Norman Wedderburn, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. Also joining them were Southern Florida board members Justin Clinger, Sherri Gutierrez, Joe Perez, Drew Mandala and Diego Ojeda.
Shareef Malnik, who has chaired the ball for more than two decades, is serving as gala co-chair again this year, along with his wife, actress and filmmaker Gabriella Anwar.
The InterContinental hotel in downtown Miami, with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean beyond, has been a longtime ardent supporter of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and hosts the annual fundraising event every year.
Among those adding special luster to the VIP reception were Julia Lemigova and Adriana de Moura of The Real Housewives of Miami, Taja Abitol of Members Only Palm Beach, acclaimed designer Rene Ruiz and fashion commentator Matt Dillon.
The tastefully curated culinary experience was created by Francesco Martini Executive Chef of the InterContinental Miami and his culinary team. Elegant passed bites included crispy tuna tacos and truffle croquetas. Complementing this was an abundant carving station with steak and chicken as well as a wide selection of handmade pastas. A lavish Mediterranean-inspired spread featured house-made baba ghanoush, olive tapenade, halloumi and other specialty offerings.
Through colorful vignettes and themed photo backdrops, cocktail party guests received a preview of this year's Crystal Castle gala theme. The immersive concept will transform the InterContinental Miami into a breathtaking winter fantasy with shimmering ice palaces, enchanting winter wonderlands and gilded-age grandeur.
Adding another layer of appeal to the evening, performers from New Century Dance Company and Deco Productions delivered an avant-garde snow-themed performance featuring towering abominable snowman characters that delighted attendees and heightened anticipation for the main event.
While the entertainment and culinary offerings set a festive tone, the evening's most powerful moments came from Wish recipient GP Bosse and his mother, Samantha.
Together, they recounted GP's battle with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition marked by severe pain and lengthy hospital stays. Amid uncertainty and ongoing treatment, the fulfillment of GP's dream of traveling to Hawaii offered a much-needed opportunity for joy, adventure and cherished family memories beyond hospital walls.
Today, GP and his mother continue sharing their journey to inspire other families navigating serious illnesses, reminding them that a diagnosis does not define a child's future or spirit.
Their message serves as a poignant reminder of why supporters continue to champion the annual gala. A wish can do far more than create a memorable experience. It can provide strength and renewed hope during life's most difficult battles.
As anticipation builds for the upcoming gala, organizers hope this year's event will not only transport guests into a dazzling winter wonderland but also inspire continued generosity in support of life-changing wishes for children throughout South Florida.
Tickets for the 31st Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball are limited. Reservations are available through Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.
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