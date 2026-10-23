10 Extraordinary Experiences Making Waves at FLIBS 2026

At a Glance
Fort Lauderdale is preparing for a waterfront takeover of extraordinary proportions. From October 28 through November 1, 2026, the 67th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) will transform six destinations across the city into an international showcase of innovation, luxury, recreation and marine adventure. Recognized as the world's largest in-water boat show, the five-day extravaganza is expected to feature more than 50 vessel debuts, alongside an impressive collection of superyachts, groundbreaking technologies and interactive attractions.
But the real appeal extends well beyond the boats themselves. This year's event combines the spectacle of multimillion-dollar vessels with culinary experiences, family entertainment, educational opportunities and some decidedly unconventional waterfront activities. Whether you're an avid boating enthusiast, a luxury lifestyle aficionado or simply searching for an exceptional South Florida getaway, FLIBS offers an abundance of ways to experience the yachting capital of the world.
Here are ten standout reasons to put this internationally acclaimed event on your fall calendar.
Not every superyacht is designed exclusively for champagne cruises and sun-soaked vacations. Consider Oceanco's remarkable 305-foot Draak, a vessel originally delivered in 2014 that has since been adapted to support scientific research and marine exploration.
Serving as a companion yacht to Leviathan, Draak demonstrates how sophisticated maritime engineering can accommodate serious oceanographic pursuits. Among its specialized features are equipment-handling facilities, a dedicated dive center, a medical treatment area and a hyperbaric chamber. The vessel illustrates an increasingly intriguing side of superyacht ownership, where extraordinary resources can support discovery and exploration rather than recreation alone.
For attendees fascinated by the intersection of science, technology and luxury, Draak offers an especially compelling example of what's possible on the open ocean. Opportunities to board individual vessels may be restricted, but its presence alone adds an unusual dimension to the show.
The ability to venture thousands of nautical miles without sacrificing comfort is central to the appeal of today's explorer yachts. Two impressive examples appearing at FLIBS demonstrate just how differently builders are interpreting that ambition.
The 223-foot Feadship Lady Christine combines sophisticated accommodations for up to ten guests with an estimated cruising range of 7,600 nautical miles. Its naval architecture and exterior styling are credited to De Voogt, while Rodney Black Design Studios created the interiors.
Meanwhile, the 209-foot Hakvoort Scout takes its inspiration from commercial and expedition vessels. Ice-class construction, a helideck and an observation lounge reinforce its adventure-ready personality, while its reported range of approximately 4,800 nautical miles makes it a serious long-distance cruiser.
Together, these remarkable vessels reveal how contemporary yacht design can satisfy very different visions of exploration, from refined global travel to more rugged maritime expeditions.
Fuel efficiency, alternative propulsion and advanced construction techniques are becoming increasingly influential in yacht development. FLIBS 2026 offers a firsthand look at how manufacturers are responding.
Pearl Yachts is introducing its largest vessel to date, the 100-foot Pearl 100 Hybrid. Beyond its five staterooms and expansive outdoor living areas, the yacht marks the company's first incorporation of hybrid propulsion technology into its lineup.
Another notable innovation comes from the Delta 72, developed with Mannerfelt Design. Its lightweight carbon-fiber construction is engineered to help reduce fuel consumption while extending cruising range.
Both vessels illustrate the evolving relationship between environmental considerations, operational performance and the luxurious accommodations buyers expect. For visitors interested in the future of recreational boating, these engineering advancements are among the show's most noteworthy attractions.
One of the defining draws of FLIBS is the opportunity to see newly introduced vessels before they become familiar sights in marinas around the world.
Viking Yacht Company and Valhalla Boatworks are preparing four world introductions: the second-generation Viking 70 Convertible, Viking 64 Sport Coupe, Viking 50 Sport Coupe and Valhalla 46 Sport Yacht. The lineup spans high-performance sportfishing and owner-operated cruising, demonstrating the manufacturers' reach across multiple boating lifestyles.
The Prestige M8 EVO power catamaran will also make its American debut following its September world premiere. Its redesigned amenities include an expanded galley and bar, a full-beam flybridge and private main-deck access to the owner's suite.
Also making its U.S. debut is the Absolute Navetta 66, distinguished by expansive windows, a protected cockpit terrace and versatile flybridge furnishings.
With more than 50 vessel debuts anticipated throughout the show, these introductions give attendees a valuable opportunity to examine the latest design directions and amenities shaping the marine marketplace.
Although enormous superyachts command considerable attention, some of the show's most interesting innovations appear in vessels better suited to recreational boaters and weekend excursions.
The Galeon 570 SKY incorporates a cleverly concealed upper helm within its sleek silhouette, while optional fold-down balconies create additional usable space beside the water.
Princess is expanding its offerings with the 49-foot C48, the builder's first model designed for outboard propulsion. Available in Open and Deck Saloon configurations, it introduces a new power option to the brand's portfolio.
Making its Americas debut, the 35-foot Aquila 35 Sport demonstrates how much versatility can fit into a relatively compact power catamaran. Five distinct entertainment areas and movable seating allow owners to reconfigure the onboard experience for different occasions.
These designs underscore an important reality: innovation isn't reserved for the largest vessels. Smart layouts, flexible features and creative engineering can dramatically enhance the experience aboard more modestly sized boats.
A floating pickleball court may not be the first attraction that comes to mind when imagining an international boat show, but FLIBS is bringing precisely that to Las Olas Marina.
The waterfront installation will host a tournament specifically for registered yacht crew members, introducing a lively competitive element to an environment more commonly associated with vessel inspections and brokerage discussions.
Spectators can watch the action while exploring a marina featuring yachts ranging from approximately 60 to 200 feet.
Beyond its novelty, the attraction highlights the recreational culture surrounding modern yachting, where crew camaraderie, wellness and social activities are important aspects of life at sea. It also gives casual attendees an entertaining reason to linger at the marina even if they're not actively shopping for a vessel.
For visitors who appreciate the finer things on land as much as at sea, FLIBS is expanding its premium hospitality offerings through two distinct Windward VIP experiences.
The Windward VIP Lounge returns to Superyacht Village, providing gourmet dining, a premium open bar, private restroom facilities and early entrance access at that location.
Meanwhile, the Windward VIP Cabana Club is relocating to Bahia Mar Marina, where guests can enjoy a more intimate waterfront atmosphere amid the show's bustling marina activity.
Adding star power to both experiences are culinary personalities Ryan O'Sullivan of Hell's Kitchen and Dave White, known for appearances on Below Deck and Chopped.
A one-day VIP ticket is priced at $459, positioning the experience as a premium option for attendees seeking more than traditional show admission. For those planning an extended day of yacht viewing, dining and waterfront relaxation, the enhanced hospitality can become an attraction in its own right.
FLIBS isn't exclusively for affluent yacht buyers or seasoned boaters. Families will find an assortment of educational and interactive activities at the Broward County Convention Center.
The Blue Wild returns with hands-on exhibits that encourage visitors to engage with the marine environment. Younger attendees can enjoy the Kids Corner, featuring crafts and face painting, while aspiring anglers can participate in Don Dingman's Hook the Future fishing clinics.
The clinics are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at noon and 2 p.m., with participating children receiving a rod and reel.
Beyond these organized activities, the Convention Center will showcase fishing vessels, personal watercraft, diving equipment and a wide range of marine accessories.
The result is a more inclusive experience that introduces children to boating, fishing and ocean-related recreation while giving parents a variety of engaging activities to incorporate into their visit.
The impressive vessels and luxury amenities are only part of the FLIBS story. Behind the spectacle is a powerful economic engine supporting businesses, employment and marine innovation throughout South Florida.
According to the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), which owns the event, the boat show generates more than $1.79 billion in annual economic impact and supports over 100,000 regional jobs. The association separately estimates that South Florida's broader marine industry sustains approximately 142,000 jobs and produces $18.5 billion in economic output.
These organizer-reported figures help illustrate why FLIBS is more than a recreational attraction. It serves as a major international gathering for yacht manufacturers, marine technology companies, service providers, brokers and other businesses contributing to the region's maritime economy.
“Year after year, FLIBS attracts some of the most remarkable vessels from around the world, and this year's lineup is no exception,” said MIASF president and CEO Phil Purcell. “The vessels coming to Fort Lauderdale reflect the innovation and craftsmanship driving the marine industry forward.”
For attendees, the event provides a rare opportunity to experience the products, people and innovations powering this expansive industry in a single setting.
Rather than confining visitors to one exhibition hall or marina, FLIBS unfolds across six distinctive locations, each offering a different perspective on the boating lifestyle.
Bahia Mar, Hall of Fame Marina, Las Olas Marina, Pier Sixty-Six Marina, Superyacht Village and the Broward County Convention Center collectively accommodate everything from spectacular superyachts and smaller recreational vessels to educational seminars and lifestyle experiences.
Programming also includes discussions and learning opportunities focused on yacht design, marine technology, chartering and boating.
“What makes FLIBS unique is the incredible range of boats attendees can experience in one place,” said Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets. “Few places offer that kind of access, whether you're actively looking for your next boat or simply want to see what builders are bringing to the market.”
The show's geographic reach also creates an opportunity to experience Fort Lauderdale itself. Visitors can arrive via Brightline rail service and take advantage of Water Taxi transportation to enjoy the city's scenic waterways while moving among destinations.
For travelers planning to stay overnight, onPeak, the event's official hotel partner, provides access to accommodations near the show.
With so many locations and attractions, allocating two days rather than attempting to experience everything in a single outing can make for a more enjoyable visit.
The 2026 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show brings together a distinctive mix of high-end luxury, groundbreaking engineering, international commerce and accessible entertainment. From extraordinary explorer yachts and hybrid-powered debuts to hands-on children's activities and floating pickleball, the event reflects how expansive and diverse the contemporary boating world has become.
For five days, October 28 through November 1, Fort Lauderdale's celebrated waterfront will serve as a gathering place for industry leaders, maritime enthusiasts, luxury travelers and curious spectators alike.
And while owning a superyacht may remain a distant dream for most, experiencing the excitement, innovation and extraordinary lifestyle surrounding these vessels is an adventure considerably more within reach.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network member Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. As Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List,” Merilee is a prolific business, lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker. She keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / X http://www.X.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.
Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.
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