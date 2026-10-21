Where to Dine During the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show: Takato, Vitolo, Daniel's and Casa Sensei

At a Glance
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returns October 28 through November 1. For time ashore, four Fort Lauderdale restaurants cover the range: Japanese-Korean cooking at Takato, Italian classics at Vitolo, a Florida steakhouse at Daniel's and dinner on the canals with Casa Sensei.
Takato, inside Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, serves Japanese-Korean fusion under Executive Chef Taek Lee, whose background includes Zuma, Makoto and Monkitail. The menu runs from sushi and small plates to Grilled Branzino, Wagyu Filet Mignon Skewers, Kimchi Fried Rice and Short Rib Jabche. Guests can sit in the dining room, on the outdoor terrace or at the open-air bar facing the ocean.
Also inside the Conrad, Vitolo is led by Chef Anthony Vitolo, executive chef and partner at Manhattan's Emilio's Ballato. The kitchen draws on generations of family recipes, with Mozzarella en Carrozza, Linguine Alla Vongole and the signature Vitello Antonio, plus pizzas made with Italian-imported ingredients from the chef's family farm in Sarno, Italy.
Recognized in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide and named Best Steakhouse in Florida by Tasting Table, Daniel's is run by Gioia Hospitality Group, founded by father and daughter Thomas and Kassidy Angelo. Steaks come from Florida ranches, seafood from the Keys and produce from Homestead.
Signature dishes include Florida Blue Crab Cake, Florida Wagyu Bolognese and Demkota Heritage Elite Prime Filet Mignon, backed by an award-winning wine program. Reservations are on Resy.
Casa Sensei on Las Olas Boulevard pairs Latin American and Pan-Asian flavors with a waterfront setting, and it has been voted Best Asian Restaurant by Fort Lauderdale Magazine for more than six years. For more time on the water after the show, guests can reserve a private dinner cruise with Riverfront Gondola Tours, with food from Casa Sensei, through Fort Lauderdale's canals.
For more information, visit danielssteak.com.
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