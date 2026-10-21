Food and Drink

Where to Dine During the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show: Takato, Vitolo, Daniel's and Casa Sensei

Two oceanfront dining rooms at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, a Michelin Guide steakhouse on Federal Highway and dinner cruises on the Las Olas canals for the show, October 28 through November 1.
Covered gondola boats docked on a canal beside a terracotta-roofed building with red awnings
Casa Sensei on the Las Olas canals, where Riverfront Gondola Tours run dinner cruises.Courtesy of Casa Sensei
3 min read

At a Glance

  • The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show runs October 28 through November 1.
  • Takato and Vitolo are both inside Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.
  • Daniel's, A Florida Steakhouse, recognized in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, is at 620 S Federal Hwy.
  • Casa Sensei, 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., pairs dinner with private cruises by Riverfront Gondola Tours.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returns October 28 through November 1. For time ashore, four Fort Lauderdale restaurants cover the range: Japanese-Korean cooking at Takato, Italian classics at Vitolo, a Florida steakhouse at Daniel's and dinner on the canals with Casa Sensei.

Takato at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

Takato, inside Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, serves Japanese-Korean fusion under Executive Chef Taek Lee, whose background includes Zuma, Makoto and Monkitail. The menu runs from sushi and small plates to Grilled Branzino, Wagyu Filet Mignon Skewers, Kimchi Fried Rice and Short Rib Jabche. Guests can sit in the dining room, on the outdoor terrace or at the open-air bar facing the ocean.

Terrace tables set beside a railing overlooking a beach lined with blue umbrellas
The oceanfront view from Takato at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach.Takato
Square bar with high stools under a suspended shelf of bottles
The bar at Daniel's, A Florida Steakhouse.The Louis Collection

Vitolo, New York Italian on the Beach

Also inside the Conrad, Vitolo is led by Chef Anthony Vitolo, executive chef and partner at Manhattan's Emilio's Ballato. The kitchen draws on generations of family recipes, with Mozzarella en Carrozza, Linguine Alla Vongole and the signature Vitello Antonio, plus pizzas made with Italian-imported ingredients from the chef's family farm in Sarno, Italy.

Restaurant terrace with dark chairs, set tables and palm trees through open windows
Inside Takato.Takato
Bar counter with stools under a ceiling painted with pink flowers beside a Casa Sensei sign
The sushi bar at Casa Sensei.Courtesy of Casa Sensei

Daniel's, A Florida Steakhouse

Recognized in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide and named Best Steakhouse in Florida by Tasting Table, Daniel's is run by Gioia Hospitality Group, founded by father and daughter Thomas and Kassidy Angelo. Steaks come from Florida ranches, seafood from the Keys and produce from Homestead.

Signature dishes include Florida Blue Crab Cake, Florida Wagyu Bolognese and Demkota Heritage Elite Prime Filet Mignon, backed by an award-winning wine program. Reservations are on Resy.

Arched dining room with chandeliers and an illuminated aquarium wall
The Sala Arco at Vitolo, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach.The Louis Collection
Building at dusk with red awnings and boats moored on the canal in front
Casa Sensei at dusk on Las Olas Boulevard.Courtesy of Casa Sensei

Casa Sensei and a Dinner Cruise on the Canals

Casa Sensei on Las Olas Boulevard pairs Latin American and Pan-Asian flavors with a waterfront setting, and it has been voted Best Asian Restaurant by Fort Lauderdale Magazine for more than six years. For more time on the water after the show, guests can reserve a private dinner cruise with Riverfront Gondola Tours, with food from Casa Sensei, through Fort Lauderdale's canals.

For more information, visit danielssteak.com.

Steakhouse dining room with round tables, arched openings and a coffered ceiling
The dining room at Daniel's, A Florida Steakhouse, in Fort Lauderdale.The Louis Collection
Covered gondola boats docked on a canal beside a terracotta-roofed building with red awnings
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