Events

Reserve's Second Moonlight Open Returns November 6 With Charlie Moon Back on Court, Cancer-Free

The padel pro-am at Reserve SoLé Mia in North Miami benefits Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, after the 2025 edition raised $966,689 in 12 days.
Two padel players rally on a green glass-walled court at night with spectators beyond
Exhibition play at the inaugural Moonlight Open in Miami, May 16, 2025.Courtesy of Reserve
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At a Glance

  • Reserve Cares, the philanthropic arm of Reserve, hosts the second annual Moonlight Open on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Reserve SoLé Mia in North Miami.
  • Proceeds support cancer research at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
  • The inaugural 2025 event raised $966,689 in 12 days.
  • Charlie Moon, the Reserve family member who inspired the event, has beaten cancer and will attend in person.

Reserve Cares, the philanthropic arm of the padel brand Reserve, will host the second annual Moonlight Open on Friday, November 6, at Reserve SoLé Mia in North Miami. The evening of pro-am padel and exhibition play benefits cancer research at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The inaugural Moonlight Open in 2025 raised $966,689 for Sylvester in just 12 days.

Charlie Moon Returns to the Court

The event was born from the journey of Charlie Moon, a friend and longtime member of the Reserve family whose courage through cancer inspired the people around him. This year he has beaten cancer, and he will be at the event in person.

"The Moonlight Open is for everyone currently fighting cancer," Moon said. "I want them to know that people outside those walls are thinking about them, supporting them, and fighting alongside them."

"Charlie is family to us, and this event has always been deeply personal," said Wayne Boich, founder and CEO of Reserve. "This year, having Charlie back with us and cancer-free and playing again, is a powerful reminder of why we're doing this."

Black and white photo of a man in a cap standing between two padel players holding rackets
Ale Galán, Charlie Moon and Arturo Coello at Reserve.Courtesy of Reserve
Four padel players laughing together on court in front of a packed stand
Ale Galán, Arturo Coello, Juan Martín Díaz and Agustín Tapia at the inaugural Moonlight Open.Courtesy of Reserve

How the Pro-Am and Exhibition Work

The pro-am tournament carries a $5,000 entry fee that benefits Sylvester. Amateur players can also bid on the professional they would like as a partner, with those contributions going to Sylvester as well. Some of the sport's top players will play exhibition matches, and guests from sports and entertainment are expected.

A marquee exhibition at 8 p.m. is followed by a closing party.

Black and white photo of a man in a cap reaching for a shot with a padel racket
Charlie Moon, the inspiration behind the Moonlight Open, at Reserve.Courtesy of Reserve
Two padel players pose with rackets on artificial turf with the Miami skyline behind
Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello at the inaugural Moonlight Open, May 16, 2025.Courtesy of Reserve

Schedule and Spectator Tickets

Doors open and the tournament begins at 4 p.m. Group stage matches run from about 4 to 7 p.m., followed by remarks and a raffle around 7 p.m. and the semifinal and final matches around 7:30 p.m. Times after the start may shift with match play.

Spectator tickets are $150, with proceeds benefiting Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Reserve SoLé Mia is at 2251 NE 146th St., North Miami.

A crowd gathered beside lit padel courts under a deep blue evening sky
The crowd at the inaugural Moonlight Open, May 16, 2025.Courtesy of Reserve
Padel court under floodlights at dusk with downtown Miami towers in the background
A Reserve padel court against the Miami skyline.Omar Vega for Reserve
Two padel players rally on a green glass-walled court at night with spectators beyond
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