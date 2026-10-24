Reserve's Second Moonlight Open Returns November 6 With Charlie Moon Back on Court, Cancer-Free

At a Glance
Reserve Cares, the philanthropic arm of the padel brand Reserve, will host the second annual Moonlight Open on Friday, November 6, at Reserve SoLé Mia in North Miami. The evening of pro-am padel and exhibition play benefits cancer research at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The inaugural Moonlight Open in 2025 raised $966,689 for Sylvester in just 12 days.
The event was born from the journey of Charlie Moon, a friend and longtime member of the Reserve family whose courage through cancer inspired the people around him. This year he has beaten cancer, and he will be at the event in person.
"The Moonlight Open is for everyone currently fighting cancer," Moon said. "I want them to know that people outside those walls are thinking about them, supporting them, and fighting alongside them."
"Charlie is family to us, and this event has always been deeply personal," said Wayne Boich, founder and CEO of Reserve. "This year, having Charlie back with us and cancer-free and playing again, is a powerful reminder of why we're doing this."
The pro-am tournament carries a $5,000 entry fee that benefits Sylvester. Amateur players can also bid on the professional they would like as a partner, with those contributions going to Sylvester as well. Some of the sport's top players will play exhibition matches, and guests from sports and entertainment are expected.
A marquee exhibition at 8 p.m. is followed by a closing party.
Doors open and the tournament begins at 4 p.m. Group stage matches run from about 4 to 7 p.m., followed by remarks and a raffle around 7 p.m. and the semifinal and final matches around 7:30 p.m. Times after the start may shift with match play.
Spectator tickets are $150, with proceeds benefiting Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Reserve SoLé Mia is at 2251 NE 146th St., North Miami.