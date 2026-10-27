Cantina La Veinte Hosts a Three-Night Día de los Muertos Dinner Series on Biscayne Bay

At a Glance
Cantina La Veinte is marking Día de los Muertos with a three-night dinner series on Miami's waterfront. Produced with Bucket Listers, it runs October 27, 28 and 29, with two seatings each evening, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $217.75 per person, including fees, and the evening is for guests 21 and over.
The price covers admission and access to a set of Mexican food and cocktail offerings created for the series, served in a dining room that looks out over Biscayne Bay.
The restaurant will be dressed for the holiday, with the colors and festive touches that honor one of Mexico's most meaningful traditions. Cantina describes the series as a celebration of life, memory and Mexican tradition, and the programming follows that register: a seated dinner with friends, specialty cocktails and the lively atmosphere the room is known for.
Cantina La Veinte's regular setting does most of the staging: the bay outside, flowering vines over the tables and live music in the dining room. For the series, the restaurant adds the holiday's palette and its own Mexican dishes and cocktails, offered only to ticket holders.
Each seating runs 90 minutes, which gives the evening a clear shape. Guests arrive for a timed table, eat through the holiday menu, and either leave the floor to the 9 p.m. seating or stay in the bar.
The ticket is the story here. At $217.75 all-in, the series is sold as a single experience rather than an a la carte night, so the number belongs in the planning. Reservations run through Bucket Listers rather than the restaurant's own book, and each seating is capped by the room.
The Cantina La Veinte Día de los Muertos Dinner Series takes place October 27, 28 and 29 at Cantina La Veinte, Miami. Seatings are 7 to 8:30 p.m. and 9 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are available through Bucket Listers.
The series opens Tuesday, which makes it one of the earlier Día de los Muertos events on the Miami calendar this year, and the one with the bay as its backdrop.
Bucket Listers lists the event under its Miami experiences; the restaurant's own site carries the address and the regular menu. Guests who miss the series can still book Cantina on any other night, but the holiday menu is a three-night affair.
For more information, visit Bucket Listers.
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