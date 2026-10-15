Where to Spend Halloween 2026 in Miami, From Lincoln Road to Brickell

At a Glance
Halloween 2026 falls on a Saturday, and Miami's venues are treating the whole weekend as the holiday. Lincoln Road closes its October lineup with the Halloween Block Party on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. On the Miami River, Kiki on the River turns its dining room back to the 1980s the same night, and Habibi, on the same stretch of North River Drive, stages A World of Gold. Selva runs three nights in Brickell from October 29 through 31. Rosa Sky Rooftop opens Rosa Obscura on October 30 and 31.
Lincoln Road's annual block party runs from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on October 31. It starts family-first, with trick-or-treating, candy stations, face painting and costumed characters along the promenade. After dark the pedestrian mall becomes an open-air catwalk of costumes, with live music, performers and DJs through the early morning. Wonderama Band plays live.
More than 17 Lincoln Road restaurants, bars and cafés will run drink specials with a view of the crowd. Miami Beach holds parking at $1 per hour through October 31. A week earlier, on October 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Pumpkin Decorating Workshop at Euclid Oval hands the first 300 children a mini pumpkin to decorate and take home.
Kiki on the River hosts Kiki in the '80s on Saturday, October 31. The waterfront Greek restaurant at 450 NW North River Drive dresses for the decade with retro televisions, vinyl records, roller skates, Rubik's Cubes and neon. Guests are asked to come in 1980s looks, from leg warmers to rock-star glam. Reservations are through kikiontheriver.com or 786-502-3242.
Habibi Miami, at 452 NW North River Drive, builds its Halloween around A World of Gold, a story of a Sahara crossing that ends in a hidden cave of gold. A golden fountain anchors the room. Gold-inspired henna is part of the evening, and contortionists and dancers perform throughout the night. The entire staff dresses in costume to match. Habibi stages the evening this Halloween; details and reservations are at habibimia.com.
Rosa Sky Rooftop turns into a circus after dark for Rosa Obscura on October 30 and 31. The set includes a popcorn stand, a fortune teller area, clown décor and a Tunnel of Love photo moment. The bar pours Halloween cocktails such as The Vanishing Act, made with Grey Goose Vodka, pumpkin, hazelnut liqueur and Licor 43, and the kitchen sends out smoked andouille corn dogs with gochujang ketchup and aji amarillo mustard.
Rosa Sky's resident DJs play both nights, with DJ Tasa on Saturday. Costumes are encouraged.
Selva Miami in Brickell runs three nights under the banner Dark Side of the Jungle. Thursday, October 29, is a Locals night led by resident DJ Mattēo. Friday, October 30, brings French DJ and producer Tony Romera, whose releases have come through Toolroom, Black Book, Insomniac, Spinnin', Armada and Confession and whose remix of "Raw" reached No. 1 overall. He has played Tomorrowland and EDC Las Vegas.
Halloween night belongs to GUDFELLA, the LA-based, Philippines-born producer and DJ with more than 113 million streams and sets at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Club Space and Brooklyn Mirage. His releases include "Morning Coffee" and "Rule The World (Everybody)" with Tiësto. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are sold through Selva's event page.
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