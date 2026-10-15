Where to Spend Halloween 2026 in Miami, From Lincoln Road to Brickell

Halloween 2026 falls on a Saturday, and Miami's venues are treating the whole weekend as the holiday. Lincoln Road closes its October lineup with the Halloween Block Party on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. On the Miami River, Kiki on the River turns its dining room back to the 1980s the same night, and Habibi, on the same stretch of North River Drive, stages A World of Gold. Selva runs three nights in Brickell from October 29 through 31. Rosa Sky Rooftop opens Rosa Obscura on October 30 and 31.