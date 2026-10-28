Angel Ball 2026 Raises $3 Million for Cancer Research at Cipriani Wall Street

At a Glance
New York's philanthropic and social set came together for a night where glamour met generosity as the 28th Annual Angel Ball raised $3 million for cancer research at Cipriani Wall Street.
Hosted by songwriter and philanthropist Denise Rich with her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, the black-tie evening drew entertainment legends, business leaders, philanthropists and familiar faces from the city's social scene.
Behind the celebrity wattage, the evening carried a personal mission. The gala honors the memory of Rich's daughter, Gabrielle Rich Aouad, who died of acute myelogenous leukemia at 27. Through Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, that loss became a philanthropic legacy supporting innovative cancer research and the search for more effective treatments.
The evening celebrated three women whose contributions extend well beyond their own fields. Six-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick, whose career spans generations, was recognized alongside actress, singer and philanthropist Lynda Carter, honored for her advocacy for blood cancer research. Entrepreneur and philanthropist Nicola Verses was honored for her charitable initiatives and her work in her community.
Grammy and Tony nominee Deborah Cox served as emcee and delivered a rendition of Whitney Houston's The Greatest Love of All. Pop icon Taylor Dayne and Grammy-winning reggae star Shaggy performed, while DJ M.O.S. and DJ Kiss kept the dance floor moving. Kathy Hilton and Dr. Stephen D. Nimer made special appearances in a program that balanced star power with the foundation's research mission.
One of the evening's most powerful presentations came from Kelly Leach, a New York City mother whose personal story brought the stakes of cancer research into focus.
Leach shared the story of her late husband, Todd Day, who died in October 2024 from complications related to treatment for secondary lymphoma, seven years after his initial diagnosis of stage III diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. At the time of his second diagnosis, the couple had been pursuing fertility treatments. After his death, Kelly chose to continue their shared dream of becoming parents, welcoming their daughter, Chloe, nearly a year later.
Today Leach advocates for safer, less toxic cancer therapies. Her message gave the evening's festivities an emotional counterpoint and underscored the urgency behind the foundation's fundraising.
The Angel Ball has long drawn an influential cross-section of entertainment, fashion, business and philanthropy, and this year was no exception. Among those in attendance were Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Kathy Hilton, Carol Alt, Alex Lundqvist, Sandra Lee, Tiki Barber, Melissa and Joe Gorga, Erin Lichy, Gigi Paris, Steve Gold and Bianca Peters.
The guest list also included Lorraine Schwartz, Peter Thomas Roth, Laura Geller, Isaac Boots, Harvey Spevak, Simone I. Smith, Ofira Sandberg, Charlie Walk, Erika Hammond, Nick Barrotta and Ross Pino.
Kathy Hilton served as dinner chair and entrepreneur and philanthropist Elizabeth Elting as honorary chair. Gala chairs were Skye Hankey, Tina Knowles, Ofira Sandberg, Lorraine Schwartz and Simone I. Smith.
Television personality and attorney Star Jones led the paddle raise, which brought in more than $340,000. Guests pledging $1,000 or more received Corazon de Fer canvases, and those contributing $10,000 or more were presented with original heart sculptures by artist Fer Da Silva.
A live auction led by comedian Seth Herzog of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon featured a trip through Peru with Belmond, jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, an all-inclusive stay for four at Four Seasons Resort Naviva in Mexico and a seven-day wellness program at Italy's Lucia Magnani Health Clinic.
An online auction offered a dinner reservation for four at Rao's, concert tickets and a meet-and-greet with Bryan Adams, and stays at Albany in the Bahamas, The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and Round Hill in Jamaica. Collectors bid on original works by Mr. Brainwash, Fernanda Laverera, Bradley Theodore, Halim Flowers and Jill Cunniff.
Sponsors included Lorraine Schwartz, L'AGENCE, Valmont and Four Seasons Resort Naviva. Beverage sponsors were Armand de Brignac, Hunky Dory by Kathy Hilton, Tito's Handmade Vodka, LALO Tequila and Rumor Rose. Guests left with gift bags from Fabletics featuring Peter Thomas Roth, Valmont, Grande Cosmetics, Laura Geller, Furtuna Skin and Dr. Lara Devgan.
For Denise Rich and her family, the Angel Ball is more than an annual gathering. It is an ongoing commitment to turning personal loss into scientific progress. With $3 million raised this year, the 28th Annual Angel Ball showed how New York's philanthropic community can direct its collective influence toward a cause with the power to change lives.
In a city known for spectacular galas, the Angel Ball distinguishes itself less by who attends than by what the evening makes possible.
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