Events

From Daytime Dancing to After-Hours: Halloween Weekend at AIRE and EDGE

The two Miami venues run music from Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1, including a Saturday morning Day Breaker and a late set into Sunday.
Dimly lit lounge wall of carved masks and vintage objects under warm red light
AIRE, dressed for the season.Courtesy of AIRE
2 min read

At a Glance

  • AIRE and EDGE celebrate Halloween with music from Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1.
  • AIRE: CJ Jeff's Cactus Series on Friday; Leo Gira, Hømero and Manny Guzman on Saturday; Humans Alike on Sunday.
  • EDGE: Boris on Friday; Day Breaker from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; Daft Disko from 7 p.m. to midnight; Facundo Mohrr at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Halloween plans don't have to start after dark, or end at midnight. AIRE and EDGE are celebrating with a weekend of music and gatherings, from Saturday morning dancing to a late-night set that carries Halloween into Sunday.

With distinctive design, a mature, international crowd and an emphasis on culture and community, both venues offer an atmosphere that's as much a part of the night as the music.

AIRE: Three Nights to Make a Weekend of It

AIRE opens the weekend on Friday, October 30, with CJ Jeff's Cactus Series, followed by a Halloween night lineup featuring Leo Gira, Hømero and Manny Guzman on Saturday, October 31. For those keeping the celebration going, Humans Alike closes out the weekend on Sunday, November 1.

Tickets and event details: airemia.com/events.

Bull skull and fringed textiles framing a doorway in red light
A detail inside AIRE.Courtesy of AIRE
Crowd dancing beneath colored stage lights and a glowing sun motif
A full dance floor at EDGE.Courtesy of EDGE
DJ booth with lit sun emblem above a crowd with raised hands
The booth at EDGE.Courtesy of EDGE

EDGE: From Morning Moves to Late-Night Dancing

EDGE kicks things off with Boris on Friday, October 30, before a full Saturday of programming. Day Breaker runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving early risers a chance to start Halloween on the dance floor. That evening, Daft Disko takes over from 7 p.m. to midnight, followed by Facundo Mohrr at 1 a.m. Sunday, bringing his deep, melodic sound to the late-night crowd.

Tickets and event details: edgemia.com/events.

For more information, visit airemia.com/events.

Woven and beaded lanterns glowing orange above a lounge
Hanging lanterns at AIRE.Courtesy of AIRE
Disco ball wrapped in vines hanging under amber light
The mirror ball at EDGE.Courtesy of EDGE
Dimly lit lounge wall of carved masks and vintage objects under warm red light
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