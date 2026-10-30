From Daytime Dancing to After-Hours: Halloween Weekend at AIRE and EDGE

At a Glance
Halloween plans don't have to start after dark, or end at midnight. AIRE and EDGE are celebrating with a weekend of music and gatherings, from Saturday morning dancing to a late-night set that carries Halloween into Sunday.
With distinctive design, a mature, international crowd and an emphasis on culture and community, both venues offer an atmosphere that's as much a part of the night as the music.
AIRE opens the weekend on Friday, October 30, with CJ Jeff's Cactus Series, followed by a Halloween night lineup featuring Leo Gira, Hømero and Manny Guzman on Saturday, October 31. For those keeping the celebration going, Humans Alike closes out the weekend on Sunday, November 1.
Tickets and event details: airemia.com/events.
EDGE kicks things off with Boris on Friday, October 30, before a full Saturday of programming. Day Breaker runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving early risers a chance to start Halloween on the dance floor. That evening, Daft Disko takes over from 7 p.m. to midnight, followed by Facundo Mohrr at 1 a.m. Sunday, bringing his deep, melodic sound to the late-night crowd.
Tickets and event details: edgemia.com/events.
For more information, visit airemia.com/events.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.