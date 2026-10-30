Leesa Rowland's Out of This World Halloween Party Calls All Aliens Home

As she continues to develop her work as a philanthropist and involvement with these and other charities while exploring new dramatic roles, Leesa recently began adding something else exciting to her sizzle reel: comedienne. A lifelong sitcom fan, she has been taking comedy classes with Richard Kline, the actor best known as Larry on the late-1970s classic Three's Company, in Los Angeles. She has also been studying improv and sketch comedy in New York at the famed Upright Citizen's Brigade whose alumni include Amy Poehler, Horatio Sands, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian McKay.