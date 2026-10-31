Assaf Granit Makes His U.S. Dinner Debut at Mutra in North Miami

At a Glance
Chef Assaf Granit, the Israeli chef behind Shabour in Paris, will cook his first-ever U.S. dinner event at Mutra in North Miami this November. Mutra, the world's first Michelin-starred kosher restaurant, is hosting him alongside its founder and executive chef, Raz Shabtai, for three ticketed dinners from November 4 through 7.
Both chefs were born in Jerusalem. The menus are about the city they share.
Granit is one of Israel's most celebrated chefs and restaurateurs, with more than 30 restaurants across Israel and Europe. Shabour in Paris earned the first Michelin star awarded to an Israeli restaurant in France, and Janjariya in Jerusalem is his high-end kosher meat concept. For his U.S. debut, he chose Shabtai's intimate North Miami kitchen.
Jerusalem is one of the most complex and inspiring food cities in the world, because every dish carries history, migration, memory and emotion. Raz and I both express that through our cooking.
Chef Assaf Granit
The series opens with Jerusalem Night Market on Wednesday, November 4 and Thursday, November 5, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The whole restaurant becomes a dinner party, with an 8-course collaborative tasting menu, welcome cocktails, a bottle of wine for every couple and festive music.
Tickets start at $200 per person.
On Saturday, November 7, the two chefs present Jerusalem, Plate by Plate, a collaborative 12-course kosher tasting menu that tells the story of Jerusalem's neighborhoods course by course, through its markets, immigrant communities, family traditions and spices.
The evening was first planned as a 16-seat chef's counter. Demand changed the plan, and Mutra has opened the night into a larger event running from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Table seats are $400 per person and chef's counter seats are $550, with a wine pairing available for an additional $130 per person.
The November dinners are the first installment of Mutra's international collaboration series. Its premise is a creative challenge: chefs with distinct culinary identities reinterpret their style through the framework of a kosher dinner. Shabtai plans to travel to one of Granit's restaurants for a return exchange, and collaborations with South Florida chefs from Homestead to West Palm Beach will be announced.
This series will bring chefs from different culinary worlds into conversation together. For me, that is where creativity begins. It's an opportunity to show that kosher fine dining can be inviting, transportive and full of possibility.
Chef Raz Shabtai, founder and executive chef, Mutra
Named for Shabtai's grandmother, Mutra serves a farm-driven seasonal menu of modern Middle Eastern cooking around a wraparound chef's counter. Tickets and updates are at mutramiami.com.
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