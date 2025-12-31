Mutra Unveils a New Seasonal Menu Rooted in Jerusalem, Crafted for Miami
Following its celebrated debut in February 2025, Mutra introduces a new seasonal menu that reinforces its position as one of Miami’s most thoughtful dining experiences. Led by Executive Chef and Owner Raz Shabtai, the latest offering builds on the restaurant’s ingredient-driven philosophy while deepening its connection to Jerusalem-inspired cuisine and local South Florida agriculture.
Located in North Miami, tucked away off 123rd Street, Mutra has quickly become a destination for diners seeking a focused, food-first experience. The restaurant remains Miami’s only heritage-Jerusalem, farm-to-table, kosher culinary concept, an identity that guides every decision in the kitchen and dining room.
A Culinary Point of View Shaped by Place
Shabtai, who trained at acclaimed restaurants including Nur and Basta, brings a deeply personal perspective to Mutra. Born in Israel and inspired by his hometown of Jerusalem, his cooking draws from Levantine, Galilean and Baladi traditions, interpreted through a contemporary lens. The approach is global in influence yet grounded in specificity, with each dish designed to highlight the integrity of its ingredients.
Mutra’s farm-to-table ethos is central to the experience. The kitchen works closely with 10 local farms, including Lion Farms, Tiny Farm, and Tomato Thyme, ensuring produce arrives at peak quality and dictates the direction of the menu. Everything is made in house, from scratch, reinforcing the restaurant’s culinary-first mindset where technique and sourcing take precedence.
Dining at the Counter, Inside the Rhythm
At the heart of the space is a large, U-shaped open chef’s counter that seats nearly two dozen guests. Here, diners are invited into the kitchen’s rhythm, watching ingredients transform into finished dishes while engaging directly with the creative process. It is an immersive format that strips away formality and places the focus squarely on craftsmanship and flavor.
With just 60 seats in total, Mutra maintains an intimate scale that allows for precision and consistency. The counter experience, in particular, feels like a conversation between chef and guest, one defined by curiosity and shared appreciation for the food on the plate.
Highlights From the New Seasonal Menu
The newly debuted menu reflects Shabtai’s playful yet disciplined approach to traditional flavors.
Standout dishes include:
Hamotzi
Made in house bread served with 12 dips. $35
Asli Haminados Salad
Sicilian eggplant steak, heirloom tomato, and a 12 hour egg. $28
Let’s Ruin Something Pretty
Roasted beet with beet sorbet, ajo blanco, and candied almond crumble. $25
Elements of The Universe
Matbucha dough agnolotti paired with smoked eggplant, Tunisian arrabbiata, chickpea, roasted sweet pepper, lamb glaze, and beef cheek. $70
Oxtail Musakhan
Overnight oxtail, grilled pargiyot, sumac, celeriac cream, finished with a shot of vermouth. $68
Tunisian Mole
Thirty six hour chuck eye with misu carrot glaze, wild spinach mole, and barley risotto. $66
Each dish reflects a balance of technique, memory, and experimentation, offering familiar flavors reframed through careful composition.
A Menu Meant to Be Caught in the Moment
Mutra’s menu rotates every two to three months, reinforcing its seasonal philosophy and encouraging repeat visits. With limited seating and a tightly curated offering, timing matters. The restaurant is currently open Sunday through Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. or 11:00 p.m., depending on the evening.
As Miami’s dining scene continues to evolve, Mutra stands apart by remaining disciplined in its vision. It is a restaurant where heritage informs innovation, where local farms shape global flavors, and where the experience is centered on the quiet confidence of well-executed food.
