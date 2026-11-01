Events

Smorgasburg South Florida Celebrates Diwali in Fort Lauderdale on November 7

Diwali Miami brings Bollywood dance, henna and Indian street food to the Flagler Village market for a full day of the Festival of Lights
A performer spinning fire under a tented ceiling strung with lights before a crowd
A fire performance at a Diwali Miami celebration.Courtesy of Smorgasburg South Florida
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Smorgasburg South Florida and Diwali Miami host a Diwali celebration on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 1 to 10 p.m.
  • The market is at 536 NE 2nd Street in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village.
  • Guest vendors Chotu Indian Street Food, Barwachi Biriyani and Tandoor Cuisine & Pizza join Smorgasburg's more than 30 culinary vendors.
  • Programming includes Bollywood performances, a Learn to Bolly class with Nara Bollywood and a henna station by Henna Vathsalya.

The Festival of Lights comes to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, November 7, when Smorgasburg South Florida and Diwali Miami take over the open-air market in Flagler Village from 1 to 10 p.m. The day brings Indian food, music, dance and art together in celebration of Indian heritage and community.

Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Families mark it with colorful traditions, festive gatherings and plenty of food.

What's on the Program?

Bollywood dance performances run through the day, and Nara Bollywood leads a Learn to Bolly class. Live DJs and traditional Indian entertainment fill out the schedule.

Local artisans set up alongside the food stalls, among them Sohvita Designs with Indian jewelry. Henna Vathsalya runs a henna station, one of the interactive stops planned for the whole family.

Dancers in bright traditional dress performing on a lawn as a crowd looks on
Dancers perform at a Diwali Miami celebration.Courtesy of Smorgasburg South Florida
A server handing over a bowl of Indian street food at a vendor stall
A dish from Chotu Indian Street Food.Courtesy of Smorgasburg South Florida

Indian Street Food and Rupee Beer

Smorgasburg's lineup of more than 30 culinary vendors stays in place, and three guest vendors add Indian dishes for the day: Chotu Indian Street Food, Barwachi Biriyani and Tandoor Cuisine & Pizza.

Rupee Beer, the event sponsor, pours a selection of its Indian-inspired beers to pair with the food.

Two women and a child looking through colorful garments hanging at a market stall
Shoppers browse a stall of Indian clothing and accessories.Courtesy of Smorgasburg South Florida
A performer spinning fire under a tented ceiling strung with lights before a crowd
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Diwali Miami Moves North

Diwali Miami's annual celebrations have grown each year. This collaboration brings them to Fort Lauderdale, where the Smorgasburg market becomes a gathering place for the sights, sounds and traditions of Diwali.

We're excited to bring Diwali Miami to Fort Lauderdale, a central meeting point where communities from across South Florida can come together. Partnering with a nationally recognized brand like Smorgasburg allows us to bring this celebration to an even broader audience.

Dean Patel, owner, Mix Media Management

Diwali at Smorgasburg South Florida runs Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 1 to 10 p.m. at 536 NE 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale.

Drummers in orange turbans playing among a crowd under string lights
Drummers lead the crowd at a Diwali Miami celebration.Courtesy of Smorgasburg South Florida

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