Smorgasburg South Florida Celebrates Diwali in Fort Lauderdale on November 7

At a Glance
The Festival of Lights comes to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, November 7, when Smorgasburg South Florida and Diwali Miami take over the open-air market in Flagler Village from 1 to 10 p.m. The day brings Indian food, music, dance and art together in celebration of Indian heritage and community.
Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Families mark it with colorful traditions, festive gatherings and plenty of food.
Bollywood dance performances run through the day, and Nara Bollywood leads a Learn to Bolly class. Live DJs and traditional Indian entertainment fill out the schedule.
Local artisans set up alongside the food stalls, among them Sohvita Designs with Indian jewelry. Henna Vathsalya runs a henna station, one of the interactive stops planned for the whole family.
Smorgasburg's lineup of more than 30 culinary vendors stays in place, and three guest vendors add Indian dishes for the day: Chotu Indian Street Food, Barwachi Biriyani and Tandoor Cuisine & Pizza.
Rupee Beer, the event sponsor, pours a selection of its Indian-inspired beers to pair with the food.
Diwali Miami's annual celebrations have grown each year. This collaboration brings them to Fort Lauderdale, where the Smorgasburg market becomes a gathering place for the sights, sounds and traditions of Diwali.
We're excited to bring Diwali Miami to Fort Lauderdale, a central meeting point where communities from across South Florida can come together. Partnering with a nationally recognized brand like Smorgasburg allows us to bring this celebration to an even broader audience.
Dean Patel, owner, Mix Media Management
Diwali at Smorgasburg South Florida runs Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 1 to 10 p.m. at 536 NE 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale.
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