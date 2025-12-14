Smorgasburg South Florida Brings Monthly Night Market to Little River
MIAMI, FLA. (December 10, 2025) – Smorgasburg, the country’s largest open-air food market, is leveling up. What began as Smorgasburg Miami is now growing into Smorgasburg South Florida, a regional evolution that reflects the momentum the brand has seen across the country from Los Angeles to Jersey City to its newest expansion in Atlanta. Miami’s beloved food and culture hub is starting a new chapter with the launch of its monthly Little River Night Market.
This first edition of the Little River Night Market will take place Saturday, December 20, from 4 PM to 11 PM, and will continue once a month at 7200 NW 2nd Avenue.
The move follows the recent closure of the Wynwood location. Over three years, Wynwood became a launchpad for hundreds of local vendors, a weekend destination for tens of thousands of Miami residents and visitors, and a hub for food, music, art and community. Smorgasburg’s legacy of discovery, creativity and connection continues to inspire Smorgasburg South Florida.
"Wynwood will always hold a special place in our hearts as it was where we built our community. The closing of this location was bittersweet, but it opens the door to new experiences. Little River is an exciting next chapter where we’ll continue to bring people together around great food, supporting local talent and celebrating South Florida’s culture in fresh ways."
Gaston Becherano, Owner of Smorgasburg
The Little River Night Market, created in collaboration with Mids Market and Reserved, blends everything Miami does best: global street food, vintage culture, flash tattoos, vinyl, design, nightlife and the kind of creative mash-ups that feel distinctly local. Taking over both the outdoor lot and the indoor spaces at 7200 NW 2nd Avenue, the market will feature a mix of current Smorgasburg vendors and new guest vendors, including Asian-inspired offerings, to create a lively night-market alley vibe
Smorgasburg South Florida anchors the outdoor lot with a lineup of street-food vendors serving the global flavors that define Miami, an Asian Alley, and Barquito pouring holiday drinks such as Coquito. The space also features a surprise guest chef at No Reservations.
Mids Market leads the indoor experience with their signature curation of rare vintage and community-minded creatives, including Ryan Frankel & Friends, plus a flash-tattoo experience by Kame House Tattoo.
Reserved sets the tone with a hi-fi vintage vinyl lounge, blending deep grooves and salsa-clash rhythms from selectors Safe Stadick and Rum & Coke.
Little River’s creative energy, mix of culture and evolving culinary scene make it the perfect next stop for Smorgasburg. Once a month, guests will be able to discover new flavors, shop, enjoy great music and connect with the community, all in a uniquely Miami setting.
Further updates on a permanent weekly home for Smorgasburg South Florida will be shared in the coming months.
For additional information and real time updates, follow Smorgasburg Miami on Instagram @smorgasburgmiami or visit www.smorgasburgmiami.com.
