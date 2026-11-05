Atlantic Village Brings The Holiday Edit to Hallandale Beach on November 14

At a Glance
Hallandale Beach gets its holiday market on Saturday, November 14, when Atlantic Village hosts The Holiday Edit, the third and final installment of its Style Series with The Bungalow Agency. From noon to 6 p.m., the open-air event brings small-batch fashion, accessory and lifestyle brands to the mixed-use center at 801 N. Federal Highway, a few minutes from the Shell Bay Club and Auberge's Shell Bay Resort. Admission and parking are complimentary.
The Holiday Edit follows the series' September debut and October's Fall Edit. The Bungalow Agency, which produces retail experiences in South Florida, New York City and the Hamptons, curates the vendors. Atlantic Village's own tenants supply the afternoon's diversions.
The market gathers emerging and independent brands across fashion, accessories, beauty, wellness and lifestyle, with gifts meant to cover everyone on a holiday list. Hallandale-based Bougie Bag is among the local vendors.
The organizers frame the day as a head start on the season, with the added point of supporting independent businesses. The open-air setting makes it closer to a Saturday outing than an errand.
Three of the center's tenants host complimentary experiences during the market. Club Pilates leads 30-minute mat Pilates classes at 2:30 and 3 p.m.; participants bring their own mats. Mare Lash & Spa offers 10- to 15-minute facial massages. OAKBERRY pours acai samples.
Live music, beauty experiences and interactive activities for all ages run alongside the shopping through the afternoon.
The Bungalow Agency is a boutique creative and experiential consultancy that connects fashion, beauty, wellness and hospitality brands with the places and people that suit them. Founded on the belief that style is an experience, it stages pop-ups, brand activations and community events that introduce shoppers to global labels they have not met yet.
At Atlantic Village, the Style Series has joined a growing calendar of dining, wellness and lifestyle programming as the center positions itself as the hub of a changing Hallandale Beach.
The Holiday Edit runs Saturday, November 14, 2026, from noon to 6 p.m. at Atlantic Village, 801 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. Parking is complimentary, with a covered multilevel garage, surface lots and street parking around the center's mixed-use phases and dining areas. Tesla charging stations are on site.
Updates are posted at atlanticvillage.com and on Instagram at @atlanticvillagehallandale.
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