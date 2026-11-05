Atlantic Village Brings The Holiday Edit to Hallandale Beach on November 14

Hallandale Beach gets its holiday market on Saturday, November 14, when Atlantic Village hosts The Holiday Edit, the third and final installment of its Style Series with The Bungalow Agency. From noon to 6 p.m., the open-air event brings small-batch fashion, accessory and lifestyle brands to the mixed-use center at 801 N. Federal Highway, a few minutes from the Shell Bay Club and Auberge's Shell Bay Resort. Admission and parking are complimentary.