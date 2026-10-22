Atlantic Village Brings Fall Fashion And Wellness To Hallandale Beach

The Fall Edit is the second installment in the series, with a third event, The Holiday Edit, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, from noon to 6 p.m. The two dates give the series a seasonal rhythm, moving from fall wardrobe discoveries toward holiday shopping. For participating brands, curated events offer a way to connect directly with consumers in a physical setting. For visitors, they provide an opportunity to discover new labels while enjoying activities beyond shopping. The series also reflects the growing role of mixed-use destinations as gathering places, where retail, dining, wellness, and entertainment can coexist in one visit.