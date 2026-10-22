Atlantic Village Brings Fall Fashion And Wellness To Hallandale Beach

At a Glance
As South Florida moves into its fall social season, Atlantic Village in Hallandale Beach is bringing fashion, beauty, wellness, and independent retail together for an afternoon designed around discovery. The second installment of the destination's Style Series, The Fall Edit, takes place Sunday, October 25, from noon to 6 p.m. Curated by The Bungalow Agency, the event brings emerging and independent brands into the property's open-air setting, giving visitors an opportunity to explore small-batch fashion and accessories while enjoying interactive activities and live entertainment.
The concept extends beyond a traditional shopping event. Guests can browse participating brands, participate in creative experiences, visit beauty stations, or simply spend an afternoon exploring Atlantic Village. The event reflects a wider interest in retail experiences that combine shopping with social activities and wellness. Admission is complimentary, as is parking, making the afternoon accessible to visitors looking for a seasonal outing without the commitment of a ticketed event.
The Fall Edit will feature a curated selection of fashion and accessory brands, including CRM Lifestyle, Rapt New York, and Miami Chains, alongside additional vendors spanning beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. The emphasis is on independent and emerging labels, offering shoppers an opportunity to discover products beyond the familiar collections found in larger retail chains.
The Style Series is curated by The Bungalow Agency, which produces retail experiences across South Florida, New York City, and the Hamptons. By bringing a selection of brands into one setting, the event aims to create an environment where shoppers can explore different products, connect with independent businesses, and discover new additions to their personal style. The mix of fashion, accessories, and lifestyle offerings also gives the event a broader appeal than a conventional pop-up market, with experiences designed to encourage visitors to stay and participate throughout the afternoon.
The day's programming begins before the official shopping hours. A complimentary Wallex Yoga class is scheduled for 11 a.m., and participants are encouraged to bring their own mats. No advance RSVP is required. Afterward, visitors can explore the vendor offerings and participate in activities planned throughout the afternoon.
Additional experiences include mini facials, mahjong, crafting activities, hair and beauty stations, and live music. The variety is intended to make the event appealing to different interests and age groups, whether visitors arrive primarily to shop, spend time with friends, or take part in a wellness activity. Combining these elements creates a more relaxed, social format in which retail is one part of the experience rather than the sole focus. Visitors can move between the vendors and activities at their own pace, making the event suitable for an informal afternoon visit.
Atlantic Village is a mixed-use lifestyle destination in Hallandale Beach, bringing together dining, wellness, retail, entertainment, and office spaces. The Style Series adds a seasonal retail and community component to that mix, using curated events to introduce shoppers to independent brands while encouraging visitors to explore the property.
The Fall Edit is the second installment in the series, with a third event, The Holiday Edit, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, from noon to 6 p.m. The two dates give the series a seasonal rhythm, moving from fall wardrobe discoveries toward holiday shopping. For participating brands, curated events offer a way to connect directly with consumers in a physical setting. For visitors, they provide an opportunity to discover new labels while enjoying activities beyond shopping. The series also reflects the growing role of mixed-use destinations as gathering places, where retail, dining, wellness, and entertainment can coexist in one visit.
The Fall Edit takes place Sunday, October 25, 2026, from noon to 6 p.m., at Atlantic Village, 801 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009. The complimentary Wallex Yoga class begins at 11 a.m.; visitors should bring their own mats, and no RSVP is required. Admission and parking are free.
Atlantic Village offers complimentary on-site parking, including a covered multilevel garage, surface lots, and nearby street parking. Tesla charging stations are also available. Visitors can learn more about the destination at atlanticvillage.com and follow @atlanticvillagehallandale for updates.
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