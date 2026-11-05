Gulfstream Park Brings NFL Sunday and Live Racing to Taste at the Track

Gulfstream Park will host Taste at the Track Gameday Social on Sunday, November 22, turning a full NFL Sunday into an afternoon at the Hallandale Beach racetrack. Guests get game-day tastings and drinks with full-day coverage of NFL action, and live racing runs the same afternoon. General admission opens at 1 p.m., and the afternoon ends at 5 p.m. VIP guests come in at noon. The event is 21 and over.