Galleria Fort Lauderdale Fills Four Saturdays With Live Holiday Music Starting November 28

At a Glance
Galleria Fort Lauderdale brings live music back to its holiday season with the second annual Holiday Music Showcase, a free series of Saturday performances by South Florida arts organizations. From November 28 through December 19, shoppers can hear choirs and carolers near Macy's inside the mall from noon to 2 p.m.
"Galleria Fort Lauderdale is proud to embrace the holiday tradition of live music and caroling featuring South Florida's talented performers who will bring festive energy to the seasonal shopping experience," said Shaneika Haskins, marketing director at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. "From cherished classic serenades to newer holiday hits, guests can enjoy a joyful, harmonious ambience while exploring great shopping and dining options throughout the mall."
The Yuletide Carolers open the series on November 28 and return on December 12. The Girl Choir of South Florida takes the stage on December 5. The Rose Singers of Coral Reef High, featured on the Jennifer Hudson show in 2024, close the showcase on December 19.
Each performance runs from noon to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The showcase launches during Galleria Fort Lauderdale's first-ever Santa's Holiday Party on November 28. The party features a live winter wonderland stage show starring a magical snow queen, her spirited sister and their snowman friend, with interactive sing-alongs followed by character meet and greets.
The afternoon also includes holiday carolers, face painting, cookie decorating, a holiday craft station and chances to win treats and prizes. Santa Claus makes a brief appearance to greet children.
Photos with Santa are available during mall hours from November 27 through December 24, with pet photo nights on November 30, December 7 and December 14 and a sensory Santa session on December 6. Reservations are at galleriamall-fl.com.
On December 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the mall presents its signature Spirit of Giving Night, a ticketed evening recognizing seven South Floridians who champion causes that strengthen the community. Proceeds benefit seven local charities. Tickets are $50 per person at Spiritofgiving2026.eventbrite.com.
A Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony takes place on the evening of Thursday, December 10.
The showcase kicks off during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, with retailers including Macy's, Dillard's, H&M and Sephora and dining at The Capital Grille, Seasons 52 and P.F. Chang's. Apple, Banana Republic, Free People and Pandora are also at the center, and Florida's first Wayfair retail location is set to open there in late 2027.
Galleria Fort Lauderdale is at 2414 East Sunrise Boulevard, steps from Fort Lauderdale Beach. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday; restaurants and anchors keep extended hours. Details are at galleriamall-fl.com or (954) 564-1015.
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