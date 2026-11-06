Galleria Fort Lauderdale Fills Four Saturdays With Live Holiday Music Starting November 28

The showcase kicks off during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, with retailers including Macy's, Dillard's, H&M and Sephora and dining at The Capital Grille, Seasons 52 and P.F. Chang's. Apple, Banana Republic, Free People and Pandora are also at the center, and Florida's first Wayfair retail location is set to open there in late 2027.