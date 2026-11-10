Christmas Wonderland Returns to Tropical Park With a 230-Foot Observation Wheel

America 250 Wheel: Billed as the world's largest portable observation wheel, the 230-foot attraction has 45 gondolas honoring America's presidents, with views stretching up to 14 miles.

Light Up the Night: Every hour, the mile-long Tinsel Trail becomes a synchronized light and music show across all six holiday worlds.

Christmas Marketplace: Twinkling chalets with local artisans, handcrafted gifts, seasonal treats, hot cocoa and spiced cider.

Duck Discovery: A scavenger hunt for children 12 and younger, who search the park for 24 hidden ducks, with prizes that include return tickets.

Holiday Harmonies and Memory Lane: Choir performances on December 1, 8 and 15, plus a tribute to the holiday traditions generations of Miami families remember from Tropical Park.