Christmas Wonderland Returns to Tropical Park With a 230-Foot Observation Wheel

Christmas Wonderland returns to Tropical Park on Thursday, November 12, for its fourth season, running through January 3, 2027. The 14-acre attraction adds a 230-foot observation wheel, a mile-long synchronized light and music show and a new Christmas Marketplace this year, alongside more than 50 carnival rides and six themed holiday worlds, all included with admission.
America 250 Wheel: Billed as the world's largest portable observation wheel, the 230-foot attraction has 45 gondolas honoring America's presidents, with views stretching up to 14 miles.
Light Up the Night: Every hour, the mile-long Tinsel Trail becomes a synchronized light and music show across all six holiday worlds.
Christmas Marketplace: Twinkling chalets with local artisans, handcrafted gifts, seasonal treats, hot cocoa and spiced cider.
Duck Discovery: A scavenger hunt for children 12 and younger, who search the park for 24 hidden ducks, with prizes that include return tickets.
Holiday Harmonies and Memory Lane: Choir performances on December 1, 8 and 15, plus a tribute to the holiday traditions generations of Miami families remember from Tropical Park.
Beyond the new attractions, the park pours coquito, craft cocktails and seasonal brews alongside bites from local Miami vendors. The season also brings themed celebrations, sensory-friendly evenings and a family New Year's Eve countdown with fireworks.
Christmas Wonderland's Belles of Harmony and Candy Cane Crew head to Coral Gables on Thursday, November 19, to perform at the 23rd Annual Tree Lighting at Shops at Merrick Park, hosted by Lili Estefan, co-host of Univision's "El Gordo y La Flaca." Santa arrives by Coral Gables Fire Department truck to join Mayor Vince Lago in lighting the center's 50-foot tree at 7 p.m.
Held in partnership with Nicklaus Children's Hospital, the evening runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in The Garden at Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., with performances by the Coral Gables Senior High School Gablettes and the Miami Royal Ballet, free family activities from Miami Mom Collective and a Holiday Makers Market of local makers, artisans and food vendors.
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