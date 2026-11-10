Events

Christmas Wonderland Returns to Tropical Park With a 230-Foot Observation Wheel

Miami's holiday attraction opens Nov. 12 for its fourth season with a mile-long light show, a new Christmas Marketplace and six themed holiday worlds.
Aerial view of Christmas Wonderland at night with rides, lights and an observation wheel
Christmas Wonderland lights up Tropical Park for its fourth season.Courtesy of Christmas Wonderland Tropical Park
3 min read

Christmas Wonderland returns to Tropical Park on Thursday, November 12, for its fourth season, running through January 3, 2027. The 14-acre attraction adds a 230-foot observation wheel, a mile-long synchronized light and music show and a new Christmas Marketplace this year, alongside more than 50 carnival rides and six themed holiday worlds, all included with admission.

Illuminated observation wheel at Christmas Wonderland at night
An observation wheel glows above the park.Courtesy of Christmas Wonderland Tropical Park

What's New This Season

America 250 Wheel: Billed as the world's largest portable observation wheel, the 230-foot attraction has 45 gondolas honoring America's presidents, with views stretching up to 14 miles.

Light Up the Night: Every hour, the mile-long Tinsel Trail becomes a synchronized light and music show across all six holiday worlds.

Christmas Marketplace: Twinkling chalets with local artisans, handcrafted gifts, seasonal treats, hot cocoa and spiced cider.

Duck Discovery: A scavenger hunt for children 12 and younger, who search the park for 24 hidden ducks, with prizes that include return tickets.

Holiday Harmonies and Memory Lane: Choir performances on December 1, 8 and 15, plus a tribute to the holiday traditions generations of Miami families remember from Tropical Park.

Crowds walk beneath glowing candy cane arches at Christmas Wonderland
Candy cane arches line a path through the holiday worlds.Courtesy of Christmas Wonderland Tropical Park
Holiday general store facade with string lights beside a giant lit ornament
A lit holiday storefront and ornament display.Courtesy of Christmas Wonderland Tropical Park

Food, Drink and Special Nights

Beyond the new attractions, the park pours coquito, craft cocktails and seasonal brews alongside bites from local Miami vendors. The season also brings themed celebrations, sensory-friendly evenings and a family New Year's Eve countdown with fireworks.

Colorful gingerbread house display decorated with candy and lights
A candy-themed holiday display.Courtesy of Christmas Wonderland Tropical Park
Santa Claus reads a book to children at Christmas Wonderland
Santa welcomes visitors.Courtesy of Christmas Wonderland Tropical Park

Plan Your Visit

  • Dates: November 12, 2026, to January 3, 2027
  • Hours: Monday to Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m. Extended hours during the holidays.
  • Closed: Monday, November 16; Monday, November 30; and Monday, December 7
  • Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami. Free parking and complimentary trolley service.
  • Tickets: From $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for children ages 3 to 12; children 2 and younger are free. Admission includes unlimited rides, the America 250 Wheel, light shows and live entertainment. MiamiWonderland.com/tickets
Tall lighted swing ride spinning above crowds at night
A swing ride lit against the night sky.Courtesy of Christmas Wonderland Tropical Park
Aerial view of Christmas Wonderland at night with rides, lights and an observation wheel
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Also This Season: The Tree Lighting at Shops at Merrick Park

Christmas Wonderland's Belles of Harmony and Candy Cane Crew head to Coral Gables on Thursday, November 19, to perform at the 23rd Annual Tree Lighting at Shops at Merrick Park, hosted by Lili Estefan, co-host of Univision's "El Gordo y La Flaca." Santa arrives by Coral Gables Fire Department truck to join Mayor Vince Lago in lighting the center's 50-foot tree at 7 p.m.

Held in partnership with Nicklaus Children's Hospital, the evening runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in The Garden at Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., with performances by the Coral Gables Senior High School Gablettes and the Miami Royal Ballet, free family activities from Miami Mom Collective and a Holiday Makers Market of local makers, artisans and food vendors.

Large lit Christmas tree beside an observation wheel at night
A towering lit tree, part of the season's festivities.Courtesy of Christmas Wonderland Tropical Park

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