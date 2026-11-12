Argos Fragrances Brings La Dolce Vita di Bacchus to Emanuel New York

At a Glance
Argos Fragrances will celebrate its newest fragrance, La Dolce Vita di Bacchus, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Emanuel New York, the luxury fragrance boutique at 329 West 39th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The evening, titled "The Sweet Life of Bacchus," pairs bubbles and sweets with a meet-and-greet with Argos founder and perfumer Christian Petrovich. Readers who follow independent perfumery get a chance to hear the story of a new fragrance from the person who composed it.
It is an extrait de parfum. The scent is the latest addition to the Argos Artist Series. Its artistic source is La Jeunesse de Bacchus, the 1884 painting by French artist William-Adolphe Bouguereau.
Bacchus was the Roman god of wine. He was also the god of revelry. Argos uses him to connect classical painting and mythology with contemporary perfumery, and frames the new fragrance around the Italian philosophy of living beautifully.
Argos explored the same mythology in its popular Triumph of Bacchus. La Dolce Vita di Bacchus picks up that thread with a new interpretation centered on the joy of celebration.
The extrait de parfum opens on rum, coffee, juniper, cistus labdanum and pink pepper. It settles into a warm heart of davana, fenugreek and jasmine.
Base notes of styrax, benzoin, nagarmotha, sandalwood and musk give the composition its depth and sensuality, a richness the house ties directly to the painting that inspired it.
Petrovich founded Argos Fragrances in 2014. The house is based in Dallas. It has built its identity in independent luxury perfumery by joining ancient mythology and fine art with fragrance.
He came to perfume from a background in fashion, travel and the creative arts, and his collection reinterprets classical legends for contemporary audiences. Stories of gods and heroes run through the line. Each fragrance puts storytelling and artistic presentation alongside the craft of fine perfumery, and the Artist Series is where Argos most directly links visual storytelling to scent.
Argos also draws on the traditions of European perfumery, combining artistic expression with carefully developed scent compositions.
Emanuel New York carries independent and niche fragrance houses alongside beauty, skincare, clothing and accessories. The store calls itself "the home of ultra niche." Fashion designer Victor dE Souza and beauty industry veteran Dustin Lujan guide the boutique, which has built its presence where fragrance meets fashion and contemporary luxury.
It is also the exclusive New York City home of City Rhythm perfumes. Scent lovers and fashion clients come for a highly personal retail experience, which suits an evening built around a single fragrance and the person who made it.
Petrovich will be there to meet guests. Over bubbles and sweets, they can discover the inspiration behind La Dolce Vita di Bacchus, the newest chapter in the Argos fragrance collection, from the perfumer who created it.
More on the house and its collections is at Argos Fragrances. The boutique is online at Emanuel New York.
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