Argos Fragrances Brings La Dolce Vita di Bacchus to Emanuel New York

Argos Fragrances will celebrate its newest fragrance, La Dolce Vita di Bacchus, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Emanuel New York, the luxury fragrance boutique at 329 West 39th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The evening, titled "The Sweet Life of Bacchus," pairs bubbles and sweets with a meet-and-greet with Argos founder and perfumer Christian Petrovich. Readers who follow independent perfumery get a chance to hear the story of a new fragrance from the person who composed it.