Biscayne Bay Brewing Opens Its Beer Garden for Choque de Gigantes at loanDepot park

Baseball fans heading to loanDepot park this weekend have a place to gather before the first pitch and after the final out. Biscayne Bay Brewing, the Official Craft Beer of the Miami Marlins, is opening its beer garden inside the Home Plate Parking Garage for Choque de Gigantes, the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League matchups between Navegantes del Magallanes and Tiburones de La Guaira on November 14 and 15.
The outdoor space has picnic tables, umbrellas and lawn games. It opens two hours before each game and stays open for up to two hours after.
Alongside the brewery's full lineup, the garden will pour Winterfest, a new limited-release seasonal available only during the event. It blends Pilsner, Munich and Vienna malts for notes of biscuit and toasted bread, with Hallertauer Mittelfrüh and Saaz hops adding a floral, spicy counterpoint.
Saturday, November 14: Navegantes del Magallanes vs. Tiburones de La Guaira at 7 p.m. The beer garden opens at 5 p.m.
Sunday, November 15: Tiburones de La Guaira vs. Navegantes del Magallanes at 1 p.m. The beer garden opens at 11 a.m.
The Biscayne Bay Brewing Beer Garden is in the Home Plate Parking Garage at loanDepot park, 1588 NW 7th Street, Miami.
The series also supports earthquake relief and recovery in Venezuela through Global Empowerment Mission and We Love Venezuela Foundation. A portion of ticket revenue and commemorative souvenir cup sales will benefit relief efforts, and proceeds from each game's 50/50 raffle go to Global Empowerment Mission. Fans can also drop off requested supplies at collection points as they enter loanDepot park.
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