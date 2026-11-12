Biscayne Bay Brewing Opens Its Beer Garden for Choque de Gigantes at loanDepot park

Baseball fans heading to loanDepot park this weekend have a place to gather before the first pitch and after the final out. Biscayne Bay Brewing, the Official Craft Beer of the Miami Marlins, is opening its beer garden inside the Home Plate Parking Garage for Choque de Gigantes, the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League matchups between Navegantes del Magallanes and Tiburones de La Guaira on November 14 and 15.

The outdoor space has picnic tables, umbrellas and lawn games. It opens two hours before each game and stays open for up to two hours after.