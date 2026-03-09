Nearly 1,000 Climbers Conquer 1,700 Steps at loanDepot Park to Raise $275,000 for Lung Health in South Florida
On a bright March morning, the air inside loanDepot park buzzed with resolve and fortitude rather than the usual roar of baseball crowds. Nearly 1,000 participants laced up their sneakers and tackled the challenge of the stadium’s grueling 1,700-steps. Their mission: to climb for every breath that someone with lung disease struggles to take.
By the time the last climber reached the top, the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb Miami, presented locally by Metro-Dade Firefighters IAFF Local 1403, had raised an impressive $275,000. Every dollar directly supports the 2.8 million Floridians living with lung disease, funding research, patient programs, advocacy for cleaner air, and efforts to defeat lung cancer.
Peter Berger, event chair for the American Lung Association in South Florida, stood amidst the crowd and noted:
“We are very grateful to everyone that came out to support lung health and so proud of the funds raised. Thanks to the determination of our supporters and climbers we raised much-needed funds to help ongoing efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease in South Florida.”
Peter Berger, Event Chair for the American Lung Association in South Florida
The event transformed the home of the Miami Marlins into a unique fitness fundraiser as participants wound their way up, down, and around the iconic stadium, turning a demanding physical challenge into a powerful act of charity and support. Firefighters, who know firsthand the dangers smoke and poor air quality pose to lungs, were especially visible — climbing in heavy protective gear while still managing to high-five kids along the route.
A Partnership Built on Service
Members of the presenting sponsor Metro-Dade Firefighters IAFF Local 1403 protect Miami-Dade County every day as professional firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers. Their charitable arm, the Dade County Association of Firefighter Charities, Inc., extends that commitment off-duty. For the organization, Fight For Air Climb is more than an event — it’s a natural extension of their daily vow to save lives and serve with compassion.
Joining the cause were a strong lineup of local sponsors whose generosity helped make the morning possible: Amerant Bank, Memorial Cancer Institute, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Florida Power & Light, Baptist Health, University of Miami Health System Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Economos Properties, One Biscayne Tower, Vogelzang Law, Van Kirk & Sons Pools, DPR Construction, and AGS Wealth Management of Raymond James.
The American Lung Association has been America’s leading champion for lung health for more than a century. Its work centers on four main goals: defeating lung cancer, ensuring clean air for everyone, improving quality of life for people living with lung disease and their families, and building a tobacco-free future. With a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and Platinum-Level status on GuideStar, the organization turns every donation into measurable impact through education, research, advocacy, and community programs.
The energy from this year’s climb already has organizers looking ahead. The American Lung Association in South Florida invites everyone to stay involved with upcoming events, including the Las Olas Wine & Food Festival on April 24 and the LUNG FORCE Sunset Soiree: Dancing with the Stars on May 15 — more opportunities to celebrate, raise awareness, and keep fighting for every breath.
For more information or to support the American Lung Association, visit Lung.org or call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872).
