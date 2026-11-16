At a Glance
Hudson Yards opens the holiday season tonight, November 16, with the 7th annual Shine Bright at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo. Running through January 7, 2027, the celebration fills the neighborhood with more than 2 million twinkling lights, 725 evergreen trees, a 32-foot hot-air balloon centerpiece suspended in the Great Room and eight 12-foot toy soldiers.
"Hudson Yards has become a landmark New York City holiday destination for locals and visitors alike," said Stephanie Fink, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Partnerships and Events for Hudson Yards. "From Vessel's all-new light display to the debut of the Wells Fargo Carousel, this year, we're giving our guests even more to explore and new ways to celebrate throughout the holiday season."
The season begins with the 2nd Annual Vessel Holiday Lighting Ceremony, hosted by Helen Little of 106.7 Lite FM and headlined by Grammy award-winning artist and Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor, producer and singer-songwriter Anthony Ramos. The New York Vocal Collective and the Brooklyn United Drumline are among the live performers, and the evening offers the first look at Vessel's new light show.
The lighting is free and open to the public, and the show begins at 6 PM. After the performances, ticket holders can explore Vessel's new interior holiday display.
Throughout the season, a free daily light show unfolds along Vessel's exterior for visitors in the Public Square and Gardens. Inside the structure, ticket holders will find an 18-foot mistletoe installation, billed as New York City's most Instagrammable mistletoe, with professional photos beneath it available for purchase.
Vessel is open daily through January 7. Tickets are available at vesselnyc.com.
From December 3 through December 30, the new Wells Fargo Carousel offers free rides for visitors of all ages in the Hudson Yards Public Square & Gardens. Wells Fargo customers can also show a Wells Fargo credit card, debit card or app for exclusive offers at select Hudson Yards retailers and attractions. Details will be posted at wellsfargohy.com.
"At Wells Fargo, we look for opportunities to be part of the moments people value," said Michele Cardinal, Wells Fargo's EVP and Head of Brand. "The Wells Fargo Carousel brings that idea to life as part of Shine Bright at Hudson Yards, adding to the joy and energy of the holiday season in New York and creating a memorable way to experience the Wells Fargo brand."
Santa arrives at The Shops at Hudson Yards on Black Friday, November 27, and visits Level 3 every Monday through Friday until December 23, from 5 PM to 8 PM. Visits and photos are free, first come, first served, with special offers from Lovepop, Van Leeuwen and Aroma 360, among others.
Chabad of Midtown will host a Hanukkah menorah lighting on the Public Square & Gardens, with music, special latkes from Miznon, Hanukkah gift packages from Russ & Daughters and seasonal stickers from Lovepop. Dates and times are still to be announced.
At Edge NYC, seasonal content and festive décor run through the attraction's indoor immersive experiences and its outdoor observation deck. The Kaleidoscope room fills with reflective ornaments, prismatic snowflakes and radiant stars, and a light show set to holiday music plays across the indoor installations day and night. Tickets and details are at edgenyc.com/holiday.
On December 9, from 5 PM to 8 PM, The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards host a one-night-only Sip & Shop presented by Mastercard, free and open to the public. Expect exclusive offers, giveaways and complimentary Champagne Pommery bars, with VIP perks for Mastercard cardholders and access to The Mastercard Collection Lounge on Level 1, next to Tumi, for The Mastercard Collection cardholders.
Hudson Yards' gift guide gathers more than 50 curated finds, from stocking stuffers and advent calendars to fashion, accessories, luxury gifts and limited-edition collections. For a holiday meal, The Restaurants and The Eateries at Hudson Yards offer seasonal menus and dining experiences.
All season, the lineup includes festive workshops at Muji, gift wrapping at Kate Spade and Jo Malone, seasonal tea ceremonies at Sundays Nail Salon, a new holiday happy hour at Eataly Caffe with four new menu offerings and gingerbread-making workshops at Dylan's Candy Bar.