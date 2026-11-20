The Art Students League of New York held its annual fundraising gala on November 10, 2026, at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center.
Honorees: Louise Bourgeois (Linea Prima Award, accepted on behalf of the Easton Foundation), Deborah Kass (Linea Viva Award) and Christine Mack (Linea Ventura Award).
The Easton Foundation will sponsor a scholarship in Bourgeois's name for a full-time League student in 2027.
Proceeds support affordable education at the League, plus Seeds of the League and Works in Public.
New York's art world gathered at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center on November 10, 2026, for the Art Students League of New York's annual fundraising gala. Artists, collectors, philanthropists and cultural leaders came to honor three women: the late Louise Bourgeois, artist Deborah Kass and philanthropist Christine Mack. Proceeds support affordable arts education.
Beyond the guest list, the evening made the case for nurturing emerging talent and keeping arts education within reach in a city long regarded as a global creative capital.
Guests included actress Katie Holmes, artist Jason Bard Yarmosky, Deborah Kass, philanthropist Christine Mack, Barnes Foundation Executive Director Thom Collins, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal and New York City Councilmember Gale A. Brewer.
Artists Patricia Cronin, Larry Poons and Sharon Sprung also attended, along with collectors, patrons and longtime supporters of the League.
The gala co-chairs were Erica and Jack Howard-Potter, Melissa Kaish and Jonathan Dorfman, and Mazuba Kapambwe-Mizzi and Joseph Mizzi.
The evening opened with cocktails and a silent auction, alongside live artistic activations by League artists Dasha Bough, Christine Kwon and Xiya Wang. The activations showed that the League's legacy lies as much in the artists it trains today as in its distinguished alumni.
Guests then moved to dinner. Award-winning performer Seth Sikes and pianist Billy Stritch provided the music, and comedian and storyteller Ophira Eisenberg served as emcee, guiding guests through a program on artistic innovation and the influence of women in the arts.
The program centered on three women whose work represents different, connected forms of cultural leadership. Each received a Linea award.
The late French-American artist Louise Bourgeois, known for her psychologically charged sculptures and installations, was honored with the Linea Prima Award, presented to the Easton Foundation. Deborah Wye, Curator Emerita at the Museum of Modern Art, presented the award, and Easton Foundation Director Maggie Wright accepted it.
Bourgeois began studying at the Art Students League shortly after arriving in New York in 1938.
The Easton Foundation will sponsor a scholarship in her name supporting a full-time League student in 2027.
Contemporary artist Deborah Kass received the Linea Viva Award, presented by Ambassador Randi Charno Levine, in recognition of her career and her commitment to elevating women artists.
Kass is known for reinterpreting the visual language of celebrated male artists, including Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock, and has consistently challenged traditional narratives of artistic power and representation.
The evening also marked the permanent installation of Kass's EVERYBODY EVERYBODY in the new lobby of 92NY. Art Students League Artistic and Executive Director Michael Hall noted her forthcoming exhibition, The Art History Paintings 1989-1992, scheduled for 2028 at the Barnes Foundation.
Kass's 2022 print Nobody Puts Baby in the Corner was one of the auction highlights. Its proceeds will establish a scholarship. It will support full-time study for women artists.
Philanthropist, collector and Mack Art Foundation founder Christine Mack received the Linea Ventura Award, presented by Nicole Schlesinger.
Her foundation supports emerging artists through residencies, scholarships, mentorship and professional development.
Her award reflected the role private collectors and philanthropists play in artists' careers, beyond acquiring their work.
In her acceptance, Mack pledged additional support for scholarships at the League, for artists at pivotal stages of their development.
Auctioneer Robbie Gordy led a paddle raise for the League's educational initiatives, alongside the evening's silent and live auctions.
"We are proud to be honoring these three incredible women in the arts. Each has made a tremendous impact in their own way, from inspiring countless other artists, to upending the art world as we know it, to supporting today's generation of emerging artists. The support we have garnered here tonight will help provide affordable education to so many young artists who hope to follow in their footsteps."
Michael Hall, Artistic and Executive Director of the League.
The League was founded in 1875. It has trained generations of influential artists, including Georgia O'Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, Norman Rockwell and Yayoi Kusama.
The nonprofit subsidizes tuition by 60 percent and awards more than $1.2 million a year in need- and merit-based scholarships.
Proceeds from the 2026 gala will also benefit two programs. Seeds of the League brings art education to underserved communities throughout New York City. Works in Public introduces public sculpture into parks and shared spaces.
The evening closed with a final performance by Seth Sikes and Billy Stritch as guests lingered over dessert and placed their last auction bids.
For more information about the institution and its educational programs, visit the Art Students League of New York.
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