The #WEDO2026 Summit and Pioneer Awards took place Friday, November 13, 2026, in the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations in New York.
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, founder of House of Vanderbilt and a WEDO board member, hosted the closing reception at 6 p.m. in the Vanderbilt Room at One Vanderbilt.
The 2026 Pioneer Award honorees were Kendra Scott, Julie Wainwright, Allison Ellsworth, Jenny Hoyos, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus and Margery Kraus.
WEDO reports that 46,500 women have received AI training through its free program, which aims to reach 1 million women and girls.
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, founder of House of Vanderbilt and a board member of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), joined founders and investors at the United Nations on Friday, November 13, 2026, for the #WEDO2026 Summit and Pioneer Awards. The program featured Kendra Scott, Julie Wainwright of The RealReal and Allison Ellsworth of Poppi, alongside a younger group of digital creators working to widen economic opportunity for women. Vanderbilt Costin closed the day as host of an evening reception in the Vanderbilt Room at One Vanderbilt in Midtown Manhattan.
The summit ran from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations. WEDO holds it each year ahead of Women's Entrepreneurship Day on November 19. This year's edition brought together leaders from business, finance, technology and media to discuss the future of women's entrepreneurship and wider access to capital, education and emerging technology.
As a WEDO board member, Vanderbilt Costin is among the entrepreneurs who support the organization's mission. Her role this year went further. At 6 p.m. she hosted participants and supporters in the Vanderbilt Room, following a day given over to entrepreneurship and the next generation of women business leaders.
Kendra Scott is founder and chairwoman of the jewelry and lifestyle brand that bears her name. Julie Wainwright founded the luxury resale platform The RealReal and Ahara. Allison Ellsworth co-founded Poppi, the beverage company PepsiCo acquired in a $1.95 billion deal. Their experience building businesses anchored the day's discussions of growth and entrepreneurial leadership.
Digital creators represented a younger generation. Jenny Hoyos has an audience of more than 20 million followers. Juliette Coley is widely known as JustJules. Katie Fang is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. Their participation pointed to the growing influence of social media and creator-led businesses on commercial success.
Additional participants included Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, chairperson of Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V. and founder of Human Change and the Louis Dreyfus Foundation; Margery Kraus, founder and executive chair of APCO; Howard Morgan, chair and general partner at B Capital; Mindy Grossman, partner and vice chair at Consello; and Janki Lalani Gandhi, managing partner at Fifth Down Capital. Reuters wealth editor Lauren Young also took part, and Newsweek Editor in Chief Jennifer Cunningham moderated a panel.
WEDO's 2026 Pioneer Awards recognized entrepreneurial leadership, innovation and contributions to advancing opportunities for women. This year's honorees were Kendra Scott, Julie Wainwright, Allison Ellsworth, Jenny Hoyos, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus and Margery Kraus.
Beyond honoring established business leaders, the summit put WEDO's work for underserved women and girls on the agenda, specifically the resources they need to reach financial independence. The organization's AI Entrepreneurship Education Program offers artificial intelligence training and business education with a goal of reaching 1 million women and girls worldwide. The program is free. WEDO reports that 46,500 women have already received AI training.
"Put AI in women's hands. Put economic power in their futures. WEDO's free AI Entrepreneurship Education Program helps women build businesses, gain financial independence and close the gender gap."
Wendy Diamond, founder and CEO of WEDO.
Details on the summit are on the WEDO website.
WEDO is an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to advancing the economic empowerment of women and girls through entrepreneurship, education and access to opportunity. Active in 144 countries and at 65 universities and colleges, it brings together business leaders, policymakers and innovators to promote financial independence and entrepreneurial development.
Vanderbilt Costin is a serial entrepreneur whose work spans music, fashion, business and philanthropy. A descendant of the Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in ELYSIAN Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. She is also a board member of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum on Long Island, New York, where she champions the lessons of her family's endeavors.
As a singer and songwriter she has performed with Vanessa Carlton, Mya and Joe Cocker, and she has toured extensively in Europe and the United States. Through her company, C&R Productions, she released the singles "Naked" and "Feel So Alive," which earned her Billboard's No. 2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles reached the US top 20, and her last three reached the top 10. Her latest single peaked at No. 5.
In fashion, she launched the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She also founded SohoMuse, a professional network for the creative industries designed by creatives for creatives.
House of Vanderbilt is a modern family office and global platform founded by Vanderbilt Costin. It is dedicated to legacy preservation, philanthropic impact, purpose-driven partnerships and multi-generational influence. Rooted in one of America's most historic lineages, the platform connects heritage with innovation across industries and continents.
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