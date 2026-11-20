As a singer and songwriter she has performed with Vanessa Carlton, Mya and Joe Cocker, and she has toured extensively in Europe and the United States. Through her company, C&R Productions, she released the singles "Naked" and "Feel So Alive," which earned her Billboard's No. 2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles reached the US top 20, and her last three reached the top 10. Her latest single peaked at No. 5.