Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Joins WEDO Board of Advisors

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder of House of Vanderbilt, has joined the Board of Advisors of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO).
WEDO is a global nonprofit dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs through economic opportunity, innovation, education, and community.
The appointment reflects her work at the intersection of legacy, entrepreneurship, investment, and women’s leadership.
WEDO is led by founder and chairwoman Wendy Diamond.
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, entrepreneur, philanthropist, investor, media personality, and founder of House of Vanderbilt, has been appointed to the Board of Advisors of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization, known as WEDO, a global nonprofit movement dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs and women in business through economic opportunity, innovation, education, and community.
The appointment reflects Vanderbilt Costin’s expanding role at the intersection of legacy, entrepreneurship, investment, and women’s leadership. Through House of Vanderbilt, her family office, she is focused on supporting women and allies while building ventures that connect heritage with modern cultural influence.
Vanderbilt Costin’s appointment underscores a broader commitment to mentorship and opportunity for the next generation of women founders.
Consuelo is the perfect example of a woman who honors legacy while creating her own. She is an entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and connector who is deeply committed to helping others succeed. Legacy is not simply something we inherit, it is something we create through our actions and impact. Her passion for supporting women and creating opportunities for future generations makes her an extraordinary addition to the WEDO Board of Advisors.
Wendy Diamond, Founder and Chairwoman, WEDO
The announcement noted that Vanderbilt Costin would join WEDO for an intimate evening of conversation, inspiration, networking, and connection on May 30, 2026, bringing together founders, investors, creators, and changemakers for a discussion on legacy, reinvention, and women’s entrepreneurship.
I am incredibly honored to join Wendy Diamond’s Board for Entrepreneurship Day. As an entrepreneur, artist, and advocate for empowering women and young people, I believe that giving others the tools, mentorship, and confidence to pursue their ambitions can truly change lives. I look forward to helping inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to dream bigger and achieve more.
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Founder, House of Vanderbilt
WEDO brings together entrepreneurs, investors, leaders, innovators, and global changemakers united by a mission to empower women economically through entrepreneurship and opportunity. As the force behind Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, observed annually, WEDO works year-round to amplify women’s voices and support women in business around the world.
House of Vanderbilt is a modern family office and global platform founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, dedicated to legacy preservation, philanthropic impact, purpose-driven partnerships, and multi-generational influence, connecting heritage with innovation across industries and continents.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.