Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Joins WEDO Board of Advisors

Consuelo is the perfect example of a woman who honors legacy while creating her own. She is an entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and connector who is deeply committed to helping others succeed. Legacy is not simply something we inherit, it is something we create through our actions and impact. Her passion for supporting women and creating opportunities for future generations makes her an extraordinary addition to the WEDO Board of Advisors.

Wendy Diamond, Founder and Chairwoman, WEDO