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Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Joins WEDO Board of Advisors

The House of Vanderbilt founder joins Wendy Diamond’s Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization as it expands its global mission
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, House of Vanderbilt founder and WEDO board advisor
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, founder of House of VanderbiltPhoto Courtesy of House of Vanderbilt
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder of House of Vanderbilt, has joined the Board of Advisors of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO).

  • WEDO is a global nonprofit dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs through economic opportunity, innovation, education, and community.

  • The appointment reflects her work at the intersection of legacy, entrepreneurship, investment, and women’s leadership.

  • WEDO is led by founder and chairwoman Wendy Diamond.

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, entrepreneur, philanthropist, investor, media personality, and founder of House of Vanderbilt, has been appointed to the Board of Advisors of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization, known as WEDO, a global nonprofit movement dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs and women in business through economic opportunity, innovation, education, and community.

The appointment reflects Vanderbilt Costin’s expanding role at the intersection of legacy, entrepreneurship, investment, and women’s leadership. Through House of Vanderbilt, her family office, she is focused on supporting women and allies while building ventures that connect heritage with modern cultural influence.

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, House of Vanderbilt founder and WEDO board advisor
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A Legacy Reshaped for a New Era

Vanderbilt Costin’s appointment underscores a broader commitment to mentorship and opportunity for the next generation of women founders.

Consuelo is the perfect example of a woman who honors legacy while creating her own. She is an entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and connector who is deeply committed to helping others succeed. Legacy is not simply something we inherit, it is something we create through our actions and impact. Her passion for supporting women and creating opportunities for future generations makes her an extraordinary addition to the WEDO Board of Advisors.

Wendy Diamond, Founder and Chairwoman, WEDO

Vanderbilt Costin on the Appointment

The announcement noted that Vanderbilt Costin would join WEDO for an intimate evening of conversation, inspiration, networking, and connection on May 30, 2026, bringing together founders, investors, creators, and changemakers for a discussion on legacy, reinvention, and women’s entrepreneurship.

I am incredibly honored to join Wendy Diamond’s Board for Entrepreneurship Day. As an entrepreneur, artist, and advocate for empowering women and young people, I believe that giving others the tools, mentorship, and confidence to pursue their ambitions can truly change lives. I look forward to helping inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to dream bigger and achieve more.

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Founder, House of Vanderbilt

About WEDO and House of Vanderbilt

WEDO brings together entrepreneurs, investors, leaders, innovators, and global changemakers united by a mission to empower women economically through entrepreneurship and opportunity. As the force behind Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, observed annually, WEDO works year-round to amplify women’s voices and support women in business around the world.

House of Vanderbilt is a modern family office and global platform founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, dedicated to legacy preservation, philanthropic impact, purpose-driven partnerships, and multi-generational influence, connecting heritage with innovation across industries and continents.

House of Vanderbilt
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, House of Vanderbilt founder and WEDO board advisor
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