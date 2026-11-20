Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, television host, writer and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give." She works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in philanthropy. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and chairs eight to ten charity galas each year. She also hosts and underwrites large parties in her homes for nonprofits. The causes she champions include women's rights, the rights of underserved populations, health care and animal welfare. She hosts her own television show, Successful Philanthropy. She also appears often on television, on podcasts and in the press for her fashion and philanthropy, and works to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to take part in philanthropy.