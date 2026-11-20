Jean Shafiroff received the Latina de Corazón Award at the second annual ¡HOLA! Latina Powerhouse 100 Gala, held in November 2026 at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.
Adrienne Arsht presented the award, which recognizes an individual not of Hispanic heritage who has shown a sustained commitment to Latina women and their communities.
Approximately 400 guests attended. Fellow honorees included Lele Pons, Silvia Tcherassi, Rita Ferro and Celia Sredni de Birbragher.
Miami-Dade County proclaimed November 2 as ¡HOLA! Latina Powerhouse Day.
Philanthropist, author and television host Jean Shafiroff received the Latina de Corazón Award at the second annual ¡HOLA! Latina Powerhouse 100 Gala, held in November 2026 at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.
Philanthropist and businesswoman Adrienne Arsht presented the award, which recognized Shafiroff's longstanding support of Hispanic communities, of women and of philanthropic initiatives. Shafiroff was among the honorees of an evening that drew approximately 400 guests from entertainment, fashion, business, philanthropy and the arts. ¡HOLA! Américas presented the gala, which honored women whose achievements shape Hispanic culture and leadership across the United States and Latin America.
The award goes to an individual who is not of Hispanic heritage and has shown a sustained commitment to supporting Latina women and their communities. Arsht made the presentation herself.
"I am deeply honored to receive the Latina de Corazón Award from ¡HOLA! and especially grateful to Adrienne Arsht for presenting it to me. Philanthropy has always been about bringing people together, regardless of their backgrounds, and creating opportunities for those who need them most. The Hispanic community has contributed so much to the cultural and social fabric of our country, and I am proud to support organizations that help women, children and families build better futures. This recognition is especially meaningful because it celebrates the power of giving and the importance of working together."
Jean Shafiroff
Shafiroff supports many charities that assist the Latin community. She sits on the board of Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, the Bronx-based nonprofit founded in 1934 to serve New York's growing Puerto Rican community. Today the organization provides arts, cultural and educational programming for young people and families in the South Bronx.
She has been a strong supporter and a past honoree of the Dominican Women's Development Center. Her charitable involvement extends to The New York Women's Foundation, New York City Mission Society and numerous organizations addressing education, health care, women's rights, animal rights and opportunities for underserved communities.
Entertainment personality Lele Pons received the Entertainment Vanguard Award. Fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi received the Fashion Legacy Award. Rita Ferro, president of global advertising at The Walt Disney Co., received the Legacy of Excellence Award, and Celia Sredni de Birbragher was recognized with the Cultural Vanguard Award for her contributions to Latin American art and culture.
Former Miss Universe winners Dayanara Torres and Andrea Meza hosted alongside Venezuelan-born television personality Boris Izaguirre. Natalia Jiménez, Camila Fernández and Leslie Grace performed. The theme was "The Hispanic Legacy: Inspiring America's Future," and the program highlighted the growing influence of Hispanic women across industries.
Miami-Dade County officially proclaimed November 2 as ¡HOLA! Latina Powerhouse Day, recognizing the initiative's work celebrating Hispanic women's achievements and the contributions of Latin American communities to American society.
Shafiroff's philanthropy has been recognized by numerous charitable organizations and civic institutions, and the Miami award joins a career spent encouraging greater participation in charitable giving. As a fundraiser, board member, author and television host, she continues to advocate for philanthropy as a means of strengthening communities. Details on all the ¡HOLA! Latina Powerhouse honorees are on the ¡HOLA! site.
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, television host, writer and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give." She works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in philanthropy. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and chairs eight to ten charity galas each year. She also hosts and underwrites large parties in her homes for nonprofits. The causes she champions include women's rights, the rights of underserved populations, health care and animal welfare. She hosts her own television show, Successful Philanthropy. She also appears often on television, on podcasts and in the press for her fashion and philanthropy, and works to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to take part in philanthropy.
Her boards are the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, the Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. She is a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, she served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and is now one of its honorary trustees. Charitable organizations have honored her many times, and she is regarded as one of the leading ladies of philanthropy. More information is at jeanshafiroff.com.
¡HOLA! Américas is a bilingual entertainment and lifestyle media platform serving audiences across the United States and Latin America. It builds on the international legacy of ¡HOLA! magazine, founded in Spain in 1944. The brand launched ¡HOLA! USA in 2016 before expanding into ¡HOLA! Américas, which publishes celebrity interviews, entertainment news and coverage of fashion, beauty, culture, society and prominent public figures in English and Spanish. Through editorial features, digital storytelling and events, it covers Hispanic culture and its influence across the Americas.
Among its signature initiatives is the annual Latina Powerhouse Top 100, established in 2020 to recognize influential Latina women in entertainment, business, fashion, philanthropy and other fields. The initiative has since expanded to include the Latina Powerhouse 100 Gala in Miami.
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