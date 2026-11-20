At a Glance
The Museum of Modern Art's 18th annual Film Benefit, presented by CHANEL, honored director Steven Spielberg on November 12, 2026, in Manhattan.
The benefit raised funds to ensure that great works of cinema continue to join MoMA's collection.
Tom Cruise opened the evening with a surprise appearance, and Bruce Springsteen closed it with a surprise live performance.
CHANEL has sponsored the Film Benefit since 2011 and has been lead sponsor of film at MoMA since 2021.
The Museum of Modern Art's 2026 Film Benefit, presented by CHANEL, honored director Steven Spielberg on November 12 in Manhattan. CHANEL and MoMA collaborated on the 18th annual benefit, which raised funds to ensure that great works of cinema continue to join the museum's collection.
The evening opened with a surprise appearance by Tom Cruise. A tribute to Spielberg followed, featuring Emily Blunt, Steve Martin and Martin Scorsese, with remarks from Christophe Cherix, MoMA's David Rockefeller Director, and Rajendra Roy, MoMA's Chief Curator of Film.
Just before dinner was served, Ariana DeBose performed "Somewhere" from West Side Story.
Bruce Springsteen closed the night with a surprise live performance. Stephen Colbert introduced him.
Spielberg was joined by Bruce Springsteen and Ariana DeBose, the evening's performers, and by Drew Barrymore, Cate Blanchett, Emily Blunt, Christy Turlington Burns and Ed Burns, Kate Capshaw, Stephen Colbert, Katie Couric, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen, Jeff Goldblum, Eve Hewson and Marcello Hernandez.
Frank Marshall, Riley Keough, John Krasinski, Dame Donna Langley, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Steve Martin, Lorne and Alice Michaels, Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley, Zoe Saldaña, Lauren Santo Domingo, Francesca Scorsese, Martin Scorsese, Martin Short, Christopher Walken, Sam Waterston, and Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail also attended.
Sarah Arison, President of the MoMA Board of Trustees, attended with Marie-Josée Kravis, Chair of the Board of Trustees, and Michael Ovitz, a member of the Board of Trustees and Chair of its Film Committee.
CHANEL first sponsored the benefit in 2011. It has served as lead sponsor of film at MoMA since 2021. The house supports film as one of art's most potent mediums, creating opportunities for the medium's most talented and audacious storytellers and backing the preservation of cinema's legacy worldwide.
Through the partnership, CHANEL helps share the museum's film collection and restore some of the industry's most treasured works for future generations.
Previous honorees include Samuel L. Jackson, Guillermo del Toro, Penélope Cruz, George Clooney, Laura Dern, Martin Scorsese, Julianne Moore, Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Tilda Swinton, Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodóvar, Kathryn Bigelow, Tim Burton and Baz Luhrmann.
Two of them were in the room this year. Scorsese took part in the tribute, and Blanchett was among the guests.
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