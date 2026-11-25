Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, the Southampton Hospital Foundation, the Mission Society of New York City, the Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, the New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, she served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and is now one of its honorary trustees. Charitable organizations have honored her many times, and she is regarded as one of the leading ladies of philanthropy.