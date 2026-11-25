Jean Shafiroff hosted a pre-Thanksgiving reception honoring the Mission Society of New York City at her Park Avenue residence.
About 80 guests attended.
Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright presented citations to the Mission Society and to Shafiroff for their philanthropic work.
Founded in 1812, the Mission Society reaches about 5,500 children and parents each year.
Philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff welcomed guests to her Park Avenue residence for a pre-Thanksgiving reception honoring the Mission Society of New York City, one of the city's oldest charitable organizations. The gathering celebrated the Mission Society's long commitment to improving the lives of underserved children and families across New York City. About 80 guests attended.
The evening recognized the organization's work and brought together friends and supporters who share Shafiroff's commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. A longtime board member of the Mission Society, Shafiroff has consistently championed its efforts to expand educational opportunities and break the cycle of multigenerational poverty.
During the evening, New York State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright presented citations to the Mission Society and to Jean Shafiroff for their philanthropic work. For Shafiroff, it was the latest of many New York State citations.
Notable attendees included Carmen D'Alessio, Mark Rosen, Rebecca Seawright, Jay Hershenson, V. Ann Denise Brown, Alvarez Symonette, Cornelia Bregman, Roy Kean, Christophe Von Hohenberg, Christina Rizzo, Louise Braver, Alex Hamer, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Penny Grant, Malan Breton, Jovy Rabelas, Gary Beaubier, Saman Teimouri, Victor Roquette, Ilona Anoli Velez, Susan Gutfreund, Joan Olden and James Demmert. Pianist Christopher Poppell performed for the guests.
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host and writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life by What You Give." She works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and each year chairs eight to ten charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for nonprofits. The causes she champions include women's rights, the rights of underserved populations, health care and animal welfare.
Her own TV show is Successful Philanthropy. She also appears often on television, on podcasts and in the press for her fashion and philanthropy, and she works to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to take part in philanthropy.
Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, the Southampton Hospital Foundation, the Mission Society of New York City, the Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, the New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, she served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and is now one of its honorary trustees. Charitable organizations have honored her many times, and she is regarded as one of the leading ladies of philanthropy.
For more information, visit jeanshafiroff.com, or follow her on Instagram @JeanShafiroff and @JeanShafiroffAtWork.
The Mission Society began in 1812. It was founded to provide food, clothing and other material assistance to the urban poor of 19th-century New York City. Over time, its outreach adapted to the changing needs of its neighbors, from aid for a growing and diverse immigrant population to service for the city's Black and Latino/a communities. Two centuries later, it remains active in the lives of many New Yorkers through educational programming for K-12 students from low-income households.
Today the Mission Society is committed to ending multigenerational poverty among the city's most underserved families. It runs academic enrichment, college access and workforce development programs in Harlem and at 12 public school programs in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Since its founding, it has provided opportunities to more than 6.5 million New Yorkers. It reaches about 5,500 children and parents each year.
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