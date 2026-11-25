MarieBelle New York marked its 25th anniversary with a reception at its SoHo flagship, 484 Broome Street.
Honduran-born founder Maribel Lieberman opened the boutique in 2001.
The brand also has Manhattan boutiques at the Kitano Hotel and The Pierre, and a presence in Japan.
Guests included Nicole Miller, Keiko Aoki and Yogmata Keiko Aikawa.
MarieBelle New York marked its 25th anniversary with a reception at its flagship boutique, 484 Broome Street in SoHo. Founder Maribel Lieberman hosted the evening in the shop where the brand began in 2001.
Guests included Nicole Miller, Keiko Aoki and Yogmata Keiko Aikawa. The anniversary also marks the brand's growth beyond SoHo, to two more Manhattan boutiques and a growing presence in Japan.
The Honduran-born Lieberman built one of the city's most distinctive luxury chocolate brands from this address, turning a passion for confectionery and design into an internationally recognized business. The boutique opened in 2001. It has remained a fixture of downtown Manhattan ever since, with European-inspired interiors where antique furnishings and crystal chandeliers frame chocolates presented with care.
The adjoining Cacao Bar is known for its Aztec hot chocolate and an intimate room. It has become part of a MarieBelle visit, and it shows the hospitality and attention to detail the brand has kept for 25 years.
Born in Honduras, Lieberman sold homemade candies as a child. She later moved to New York City, studied at Parsons School of Design and pursued a career in fashion.
Since 2001 MarieBelle New York has grown past its downtown home, adding Manhattan boutiques at the Kitano Hotel on Park Avenue and at The Pierre on Fifth Avenue. The brand has also built a significant presence in Japan. In each location, Lieberman has carried its pairing of confectionery craft and design across cultures while keeping its New York identity at the center.
Lieberman's work extends to publishing. Her book is MarieBelle Entertains: Savory and Sweet Recipes for Every Occasion from the Master Chocolatier. Rizzoli published it in September 2024. It sets out her approach to food and entertaining. The recipes draw on her Honduran heritage and her travels abroad, shown alongside table settings and menus, and the illustrated volume ties food to art and to the pleasure of gathering at a table.
Twenty-five years after opening in SoHo, MarieBelle New York still pairs fine chocolate with the spirit of independent New York entrepreneurship. It is still on Broome Street. The flagship remains the clearest picture of Lieberman's original idea, a shop where chocolate is an experience as much as a purchase.
Before chocolate, Lieberman launched Maribel Gourmet Cuisine in the 1990s, a catering business whose clients included U.S. diplomats and a U.S. President. In October 2000 she opened her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat, which sold designer eyewear and handmade chocolates. MarieBelle New York opened in SoHo in 2001 and soon drew a loyal following of local and international customers. Word reached Oprah. She named the Aztec Hot Chocolate one of her "favorite things." Today the brand has stores in New York and Japan.
MarieBelle's New York boutiques are MarieBelle SoHo at 484 Broome Street, MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel at 66 Park Avenue at East 38th Street, and MarieBelle at The Pierre at 2 East 61st Street. More information is at mariebelle.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.