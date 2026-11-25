Before chocolate, Lieberman launched Maribel Gourmet Cuisine in the 1990s, a catering business whose clients included U.S. diplomats and a U.S. President. In October 2000 she opened her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat, which sold designer eyewear and handmade chocolates. MarieBelle New York opened in SoHo in 2001 and soon drew a loyal following of local and international customers. Word reached Oprah. She named the Aztec Hot Chocolate one of her "favorite things." Today the brand has stores in New York and Japan.