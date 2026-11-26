Bone Appétit, the second annual puppy brunch benefiting PAWS4you Rescue, takes place Saturday, January 23, 2027, from 3PM to 6PM at Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District.
General admission is $110 per person and includes unlimited food, drink and onsite activations.
100% of ticket proceeds go to PAWS4you Rescue. The inaugural event raised $45,000 for the rescue.
Tickets went on sale November 18, 2026. The first 100 buyers receive a VIP swag bag.
Bone Appétit, the food and drink afternoon for dogs and the people who bring them, returns for a second year on Saturday, January 23, 2027, at Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District. Miami content creator Samantha Schnur of The Naughty Fork co-founded the event with event producer Lauren Melamed Fine. It runs from 3PM to 6PM, and 100% of ticket proceeds go to PAWS4you Rescue, a local nonprofit that rescues dogs and places them in permanent homes.
The first edition raised $45,000 for the rescue. This year the organizers have taken a larger venue and signed new partners. Tickets are $110.
The 2027 edition is organized around "Pawsport to Miami," a tasting route built on the city's neighborhoods, among them Miami Beach, Little Havana, Wynwood and the Design District itself. Each guest receives a Pawsport on arrival and collects a stamp at every stop. Restaurants represent each neighborhood with their own dishes, and the specialty cocktails come from Tito's Vodka, Lalo Tequila, Aperol, Real Sangria, TYKU Sake and Revello Mixers.
The dogs get a program of their own. Chewy Made, Brutus Broth, Royal Vet and Champagne Co. are among the brands setting up activations for them, with toys and treats on hand.
The menu exists for one day. Each dish is a collaboration between The Naughty Fork and a participating restaurant, and the list so far includes Maple & Ash, Michael's Genuine, Stubborn Seed, Tina in the Gables, Sofia at Miami Design District, Bar Bucce, El Bagel and Night Owl Cookies. More restaurants will be announced.
PAWS4you was founded in Miami in 2007. It is a no-kill, volunteer- and donor-supported 501(c)(3) that rescues abandoned and neglected animals and nurses them back to health before placing them in homes. Medical care is a standing cost: Carol Caridad, the rescue's founder and executive director, says its annual medical expenses typically exceed $100,000.
"Last year's inaugural event made a big difference in the lives of the dogs in our care," Caridad says. "But the need continues to be significant."
The rescue will bring its adoptable dogs to Jungle Plaza. Guests can introduce them to their own.
Schnur adopted a dog of her own through PAWS4you after last year's event.
"Bringing together my love for food and my passion for dogs through Bone Appétit has been one of the most rewarding experiences," she says. "What started as a way to combine two of my greatest passions has grown into something so much more meaningful, and I'm incredibly grateful to be part of it."
General admission is all-inclusive. The $110 ticket covers unlimited food and drink along with the onsite activations. The first 100 guests to buy tickets receive a VIP swag bag with goods for dogs and their owners.
A raffle offers prizes ranging from hotel stays to bespoke chef experiences. There is also a caricature station, and guests can have a dog tag engraved on site.
Tickets went on sale Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at BoneAppetMIA.com. Event details are posted at boneappetitmia.com. Information on the rescue is at paws4you.org.
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