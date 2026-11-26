The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel and The House of Creed run a holiday collaboration from November 20, 2026, through January 4, 2027.
A House of Creed-inspired Christmas tree and festive installation now stand in the hotel lobby.
The Hot Chocolate Hotline returns from November 27, this year with Marie-Chantal holiday tartan pajamas.
Guests can book fragrance consultations and holiday shopping appointments at Creed's Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Center boutiques.
The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel has partnered with The House of Creed for the holiday season on the Upper East Side. The collaboration launched on Friday, November 20, and runs through January 4, 2027. It centers on a Creed-inspired Christmas tree and installation in the lobby, with fragrance service brought to the suites. From November 27, the hotel also brings back its Hot Chocolate Hotline, this year with Marie-Chantal.
The partnership takes its cue from The House of Creed's Holiday 2026 campaign, A Personal Invitation to a Grand Celebration. The campaign draws on the lifestyle and entertaining of Charles Creed, a fifth-generation descendant of the founding family.
The tree and festive installation were unveiled on November 20 in the hotel's lobby. They carry the fragrance house's holiday look into one of New York's best-known addresses.
Since The Surrey opened in 2024, its festive displays and seasonal offerings have become a tradition at the hotel. This is the first year they are produced with Creed.
Fragrance concierge carts offer personal scent discovery. A "Dial CREED" service brings that experience directly to The Surrey's suites, so guests can explore the house's fragrances in private and without hurry.
Select suites carry further touches: fragrance samples, madeleines and Creed gifts.
The experience also extends past the hotel's doors. Guests can arrange personal fragrance consultations and holiday shopping appointments at Creed's boutiques on Madison Avenue and at Rockefeller Center.
"The holidays are a magical time on the Upper East Side, and every year our team thinks about how we can bring that feeling to life at The Surrey," said Pradeep Raman, Regional Vice President and Managing Director of The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel. "The House of Creed is a natural partner for us. The House shares our attention to detail and brings a fresh perspective to the art of entertaining. Guests will get a sense of that as soon as they see the tree in our lobby, and we're excited to extend that welcome beyond the hotel by introducing them to the teams at Creed's boutiques."
The Hot Chocolate Hotline comes back on November 27, this year in collaboration with Marie-Chantal. Guests dial "COCO" (2626) from the in-room phone. The hotel's roaming hot chocolate cart then comes to the door.
It arrives with matching Marie-Chantal holiday tartan pajamas, sized for children and adults.
The Surrey stands on the corner of East 76th Street and Madison Avenue, steps from Central Park. It is the first North American property from Corinthia Hotels, the group founded in Malta in 1968.
The hotel has 70 guest rooms and 30 suites, each designed by Martin Brudnizki of MBDS to feel like a private New York residence. Casa Tua is the restaurant and lounge, and The Surrey Spa is run with Sisley Paris. The property also includes 14 private residences. It is owned by Reuben Brothers and managed by Corinthia Hotels.
The House of Creed was founded in 1760 and has passed through seven generations. Its ingredients are hand-weighed and aged in Creed's ateliers near the Château de Fontainebleau.
The Holiday 2026 collection spans the house's fragrances, limited-edition discovery sets and home fragrance.