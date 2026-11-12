The 5 Best Luxury Hotels in New York City for Christmas 2026

Christmas season: New York City's major holiday celebrations begin in November and continue through early January 2027.
Rockefeller Center: The Christmas Tree Lighting takes place December 2, 2026, while the iconic ice-skating rink celebrates its 90th anniversary.
Holiday performances: The Radio City Christmas Spectacular runs November 4–January 4, and George Balanchine's The Nutcracker runs November 27–January 3.
Holiday shopping and dining: Bryant Park Winter Village, Grand Central Terminal Holiday Fair, Fifth Avenue's festive displays, and Holiday Afternoon Tea at The Plaza.
Featured luxury hotels: Lotte New York Palace, The Peninsula New York, The St. Regis New York, The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue, and Loews Regency New York Hotel.
Christmas in New York City is one of the most anticipated times of the year, when Manhattan's famous avenues, historic hotels, department stores, and cultural landmarks become part of an elaborate holiday celebration. Fifth Avenue's luxury boutiques unveil their seasonal displays, Rockefeller Center's towering Christmas tree draws visitors from around the world, and the city's theaters and concert halls present performances that have become annual traditions for generations of New Yorkers.
The holiday season is also one of the most appealing times to experience New York's luxury hotels. Beyond their exceptional accommodations and celebrated addresses, several of Manhattan's finest properties create Christmas experiences of their own, with magnificent decorations, festive dining, special suites, live entertainment, and traditions designed specifically for the season.
Choosing where to stay can shape the entire visit. A hotel near Rockefeller Center places guests within walking distance of Fifth Avenue shopping and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, while an Upper East Side address offers a quieter retreat after an afternoon of holiday sightseeing. From the Gilded Age architecture of Lotte New York Palace to the Park Avenue setting of Loews Regency, these five luxury hotels offer distinctive ways to celebrate Christmas in Manhattan in 2026.
Madison Avenue, Midtown Manhattan
Occupying an entire city block between Madison Avenue and St. Patrick's Cathedral, Lotte New York Palace is one of Manhattan's most recognizable luxury hotels and an especially impressive destination during the Christmas season. The property combines the historic Villard Houses, built in the 1880s, with a modern hotel tower, creating a distinctive setting where Gilded Age architecture meets contemporary luxury. Its grand courtyard, framed by the historic mansion's ornate façade, has become one of New York's most photographed Christmas locations.
The hotel’s seasonal decorations return November 23, with its 30-foot courtyard tree, dressed in more than 4,500 lights and 1,000 ornaments, scheduled to illuminate on December 1. Framed by the ornate Villard Houses, the towering tree turns the hotel’s courtyard into one of Midtown’s most memorable Christmas settings, a festive welcome for guests throughout their stay.
For Christmas 2026, four Palace Holiday Suites designed with Balsam Hill bring decorated trees, twinkling lights, and homemade cookies into the guest rooms from November 23 through January 10. From December 1–24, young guests can post letters to Santa and receive handwritten replies delivered to their rooms. Santa himself visits the Grand Lobby on Sunday mornings from November 29 through December 20, with opportunities for family photographs.
The outdoor Winter Bar serves seasonal drinks, signature hot chocolate, and sweet treats beneath the courtyard tree, while Villard hosts Christmas Day brunch on December 25. With Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Fifth Avenue shopping, and Radio City Music Hall all nearby, Lotte New York Palace offers both a spectacular hotel Christmas setting and an exceptionally convenient address for experiencing the season.
Fifth Avenue at 55th Street, Midtown Manhattan
Located on Fifth Avenue in a landmark Beaux-Arts building dating to 1905, The Peninsula New York has long been among Manhattan's most prestigious hotel addresses. With Central Park, Rockefeller Center, and Fifth Avenue’s luxury boutiques just a short walk away, The Peninsula puts guests close to some of New York’s most celebrated Christmas attractions, while its festive celebrations give them plenty of reasons to spend time at the hotel itself.
For 2026, The Peninsula is celebrating The Home of Christmas with a tree-lighting ceremony, festive dining, and family activities throughout the property. On Fridays from November 20 through December 25, local musicians perform holiday music in the lobby. Clement Bar becomes a hot chocolate destination throughout December, offering rich cups with customizable toppings for guests heading out into the Midtown festivities.
Festive Afternoon Tea in Gotham Lounge runs Wednesday through Sunday from November 18 through January 3, with peppermint cheesecake, cranberry verrine, and snowflake pistachio tart alongside savory sandwiches and fine teas. On the rooftop, Chesa brings the atmosphere of a Swiss chalet to Manhattan, with fondue, cocktails, and private alpine-inspired dining spaces overlooking the skyline. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day buffets at Clement add further opportunities to celebrate at the hotel.
Families can book the Nights Before Christmas package, which includes an in-room candy cane scavenger hunt, gingerbread decorating, and access to The Peninsula Sweet Shoppe. The hotel also offers a guided Festive Brilliance Walking Tour through Midtown’s illuminated streets.
Few Manhattan hotels make the Christmas season such a complete part of the stay. With afternoon tea, rooftop chalets, carolers, family activities, and some of the city’s best-known holiday attractions within walking distance, The Peninsula appeals to visitors who want the hotel itself to be as memorable as the festivities beyond its doors.
Fifth Avenue at 55th Street, Midtown Manhattan
Since opening in 1904 under the direction of John Jacob Astor IV, The St. Regis New York has been a fixture of Fifth Avenue, welcoming generations of distinguished guests. With its grand interiors, legendary King Cole Bar, and more than a century of history, the hotel offers a taste of old New York, especially during the Christmas season.
The holidays bring a number of special experiences to the hotel, including Holiday Afternoon Tea in La Maisonette, where guests can enjoy festive pastries, savory selections, and fine teas. A seasonal collaboration with the renowned French pâtisserie Ladurée adds a Parisian touch to the celebrations, making afternoon tea an especially appealing way to spend a December afternoon.
Families can take part in the hotel's Gingerbread House Workshop, where children decorate their own gingerbread creations with guidance from the culinary team. Hot chocolate, sweet treats, and tea sandwiches are served throughout the experience, and young participants leave with a commemorative apron and chef's hat. The hotel also hosts a Christmas Day brunch featuring seasonal dishes and holiday desserts.
For guests who would rather celebrate privately, The St. Regis offers Christmas dining in its Royal Suite, complete with seasonal decorations and personalized service.
No stay at The St. Regis would be complete without a visit to the King Cole Bar, home to Maxfield Parrish's famous mural and the Red Snapper, the hotel's signature take on the Bloody Mary. Between its holiday dining, family traditions, and historic surroundings, The St. Regis captures the kind of classic New York Christmas that has drawn visitors to Fifth Avenue for generations.
Fifth Avenue at 36th Street, Midtown Manhattan
Situated on Fifth Avenue between Bryant Park and the Empire State Building, The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue offers a contemporary alternative to Manhattan's historic grand hotels. Known for its spacious accommodations, understated interiors, and residential atmosphere, the hotel is particularly appealing for families and travelers planning an extended Christmas visit.
For the 2026 holiday season, The Langham introduces its Storybook Suite, a Junior Suite overlooking the Empire State Building that becomes a library-inspired Christmas retreat. Available for stays from November 30 through January 4, the suite features a full-size decorated tree, warm lighting, a fireside reading nook, and a curated selection of books exploring holiday traditions around the world.
The experience includes personalized embroidered robes for children, two FAO Schwarz Big Apple bunny toys, and two tickets to the Empire State Building Observation Deck. At bedtime, the North Pole Hot Cocoa Turndown brings marshmallows, cookies, and festive toppings to the suite.
Beyond the suite, The Langham’s Holiday Kids Club offers Nutcracker painting and Pancakes & Pajamas with Mrs. Claus. Starting December 4, live carolers and complimentary hot cocoa bring the festivities to Fifth Avenue.
Location is another advantage. Bryant Park’s Winter Village is only a few blocks north, while Herald Square and the Empire State Building are close by. For families dividing their days between performances, shopping, and seasonal sightseeing, The Langham combines spacious, residential-style accommodations with holiday touches that make returning to the hotel part of the experience.
Park Avenue at 61st Street, Upper East Side
On Park Avenue near Central Park, Loews Regency New York Hotel offers a quieter Upper East Side base for the Christmas season without sacrificing access to Manhattan’s major attractions. Long associated with New York’s social and business life, the hotel pairs a residential atmosphere with The Regency Bar & Grill and an address convenient to Madison Avenue shopping, the park, and the holiday sights of Midtown.
This holiday season, Loews Regency is encouraging guests to put down their screens and reconnect over classic games with the launch of Game On by Loews Hotels. As part of the experience, guests can borrow a New York City-themed mahjong set from the concierge and enjoy a friendly game with family or friends.
At The Regency Bar & Grill, mahjong-inspired cocktails, including the Mahjong Martini, are offered from November 9 through December 31. The hotel’s festive décor extends through the lobby and restaurant, and complimentary champagne and hot cocoa are served in the lobby on Fridays and Saturdays in December from 4 to 6 p.m. Seasonal menus mark Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, alongside holiday cocktail specials.
Guests can also prepare for seasonal celebrations at Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa, explore the Metropolitan Museum of Art through the hotel’s Local by Loews program, or take home its annual hand-painted ornament. The Live the Suite Life offer adds another option for a longer stay. At Loews Regency, the Christmas season is an opportunity to slow down and spend time with family and friends, whether over a game of mahjong, a festive cocktail, or a quiet evening together on Park Avenue.
The Christmas season is among the busiest and most desirable times to visit Manhattan, and the city's leading luxury hotels are especially popular during December weekends, Christmas week, and the days surrounding New Year's Eve. Securing accommodations early is important, particularly for travelers interested in dedicated holiday suites, family packages, or special Christmas dining experiences.
Reservations for The Peninsula's festive afternoon tea, Christmas dining at The St. Regis, and seasonal experiences at the city's luxury hotels should be made well in advance. Tickets to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, and Holiday performances from the New York Philharmonic are also worth securing before arrival, particularly for visitors planning a trip around a specific event.
Each hotel brings something special to Christmas in New York. At Lotte New York Palace, the towering courtyard tree and visits from Santa have become beloved holiday traditions, while The Peninsula celebrates with festive dining and activities for the whole family. The St. Regis offers a more traditional Christmas with elegant afternoon teas and private celebrations, while The Langham brings the season to life with its Storybook Suite. On Park Avenue, Loews Regency invites guests to gather over holiday cocktails, classic games, and time spent together.
A stay at any of these hotels puts visitors close to the traditions that make Christmas in New York so memorable, from an evening at the Rockettes to skating at Rockefeller Center or afternoon shopping on Fifth Avenue. With so much happening across Manhattan, December is a wonderful time to experience the city, especially from one of its most celebrated hotels.
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