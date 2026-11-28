Pianist Yefim Bronfman joins Palm Beach Symphony and Music Director Gerard Schwarz on Wednesday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m.
The program pairs Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 with choruses from Handel's Messiah and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 6.
The concert is at Dreyfoos Hall at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.
Bronfman leads a masterclass on December 14 at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts.
Yefim Bronfman returns to Palm Beach Symphony on Wednesday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. for Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37. Music Director Gerard Schwarz conducts the holiday program at Dreyfoos Hall at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. It is the second concert of the 2026-2027 Masterworks Series.
The program adds selections from Handel's Messiah and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 54.
"It's the holiday season, and I thought it would be wonderful to have some of the Messiah on the stage. We're playing three choruses, including the Hallelujah Chorus, but we're replacing the vocal part with the brass section of the orchestra," said Schwarz.
Ari Rifkin and The Len-Ari Foundation sponsor the concert.
Bronfman has been nominated for six GRAMMY Awards. He won in 1997 with Esa-Pekka Salonen and the Los Angeles Philharmonic for their recording of the three Bartók piano concertos. His recordings include the soundtrack to Disney's Fantasia 2000.
Born in Tashkent, he moved to Israel with his family in 1973 at 15. He later studied at The Juilliard School, Marlboro School of Music and the Curtis Institute of Music, and received the Avery Fisher Prize in 2010.
"Yefim Bronfman is one of my favorite pianists. He's appeared with us a few times and it's always an honor to share the stage with him," said Schwarz.
Ticketholders who arrive early will hear the Overture Series in the Kravis Center lobby, with the Palm Beach Atlantic University Choir conducted by Sonia Santiago.
On December 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., Bronfman leads a masterclass in the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Orchestra Room. Attendance is by RSVP at least one week in advance.
On December 10, assistant conductor Alberto Bade hosts a Symphony Sessions lunch ahead of the concert, with a three-course lunch and wine.
The Masterworks Series continues with violinist Augustin Hadelich on January 17, pianist Daniil Trifonov on February 10, cellist Julian Schwarz on March 15, violinist Pinchas Zukerman on April 28 and violinist Ray Chen on May 23. Tickets are at PalmBeachSymphony.org.
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