Palm Beach Symphony Opens Its 2026-27 Season With More Than 70 Percent of Subscriptions Already Sold

More than 70% of 2026-27 subscriptions renewed before individual ticket sales open in September
Seven-concert Masterworks season runs November 2026 through May 2027 at Dreyfoos Concert Hall, Kravis Center, West Palm Beach
Music Director Gerard Schwarz leads the season, which includes two world premieres
Subscription packages begin at $175; individual tickets ($30-$135) go on sale September 8
The Palm Beach Symphony is reporting stronger early subscription sales for its 2026-27 season than at this point in any previous cycle. More than 70 percent of subscribers have renewed ahead of individual ticket sales, which do not open until September, and subscription renewals are running nearly 20 percent ahead of where they were at the same point last year. The pattern reflects something worth noting about the Palm Beach cultural audience: it commits early, and it is committing in numbers.
"Our subscribers are valued members of our Palm Beach Symphony family. A seat at our concerts is more than a reservation. It is part of an experience we are proud to curate for our audience each season. This season is particularly remarkable, featuring two world premieres, including Maestro Schwarz's own Symphony receiving its premiere right here in West Palm Beach, alongside some of the most celebrated soloists in the world today."
CEO David McClymont
The season runs seven concerts at Dreyfoos Concert Hall inside the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, with performances from November 2026 through May 2027. Music Director Gerard Schwarz conducts throughout. Subscription packages covering all seven concerts begin at $175; individual tickets, ranging from $30 to $135, become available September 8.
The 2026-27 Masterworks series includes two world premieres: Daron Aric Hagen's Consolation and a new symphony by Schwarz himself. The repertoire spans Beethoven, Berlioz, Tchaikovsky, and Stravinsky alongside those premieres, giving the season range in both direction and scope.
Guest artists are a particular draw. Pianists appearing during the season include Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Yefim Bronfman, and Daniil Trifonov. Violinists Augustin Hadelich, Pinchas Zukerman, and Ray Chen are also scheduled. Schwarz will perform alongside his son Julian, a cellist, on Strauss' Don Quixote, a tone poem built around an intricate solo cello part.
Each concert will be preceded by a Symphony Sessions: Lunch and Learn, giving audiences direct access to the repertoire and creative process before the performance. Artist masterclasses are scheduled across the season. The additional programming extends the value of a subscription beyond the concert hall itself, which may explain, in part, why renewals are running so far ahead.
For those new to the Palm Beach Symphony's season, subscription packages are available now. Individual tickets open September 8 at palmbeachsymphony.org.
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