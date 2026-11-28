"New York has a different kind of energy during the holidays. People are looking for experiences that go beyond the traditional holiday outing, whether they're rediscovering their own city or visiting for the first time," Nathan Leong, co-founder of El Grupo SN, the group behind Somewhere Nowhere, told RESIDENT. "We wanted to create a place where people could embrace the season, get together with friends, and experience New York from a completely different perspective, with some of the best views in the city."