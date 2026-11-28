At a Glance
Somewhere Nowhere NYC's eight private Teardrop Igloos are open now on its 39th-floor rooftop at 112 West 25th Street in Chelsea.
Igloos book on for two-hour seatings, Wednesday through Sunday from 5 PM, for two to six guests.
December rates are $75 per person on Wednesdays and $100 per person Thursday through Sunday, including a glass of sparkling wine per guest.
The Teardrop Igloos are back at Somewhere Nowhere NYC. Each winter the venue turns its 39th-floor rooftop pool, atop the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel, into a village of eight private, heated igloos with 360-degree views of the skyline and a direct line of sight to the Empire State Building. First introduced in 2021, the igloos return this season with a larger rooftop around them.
"New York has a different kind of energy during the holidays. People are looking for experiences that go beyond the traditional holiday outing, whether they're rediscovering their own city or visiting for the first time," Nathan Leong, co-founder of El Grupo SN, the group behind Somewhere Nowhere, told RESIDENT. "We wanted to create a place where people could embrace the season, get together with friends, and experience New York from a completely different perspective, with some of the best views in the city."
New this year, the heated enclosure beside the igloos seats about 30 more guests. It overlooks the igloo village and the Manhattan skyline, has its own bar, and is furnished with pillows, blankets, ottomans and seasonal trees.
On the new winter menu, Grilled Cheese Dumplings come with tomato soup, Short Rib Croquettes with smoked cheddar and maple Dijon aioli, and Truffle and Caviar Fries with crème fraîche and lemon zest. Fireside S'mores, made with graham crackers, milk chocolate and marshmallows, are served only on the 39th-floor rooftop.
Marshmallow Hour combines Ron Zacapa 23, Frangelico, dark chocolate liqueur and espresso under a torched marshmallow. Orchard & Ash blends cognac, reposado tequila, apple cider, lemon and caramelized apple. Pear & Spice and Blossom Hour are spirit-free.
Each igloo holds two to six guests and books up to 30 days ahead for two-hour seatings Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 5 PM. In December the prepaid fee is $75 per person on Wednesdays and $100 per person Thursday through Sunday, and it includes a glass of sparkling wine per guest on arrival. Food and cocktails are ordered à la carte.
On Friday evenings at 8:30 PM, Sinatra Under the Stars brings live Frank Sinatra repertoire to the heated rooftop enclosure, with a $100 food and beverage minimum. One floor down, Wednesdays are Gotham Jazz Night, with the Hot Toddies Jazz Band from 7:15 PM and a complimentary swing dance lesson at 8 PM. Fridays on the 38th floor also bring stand-up comedy at 8:30 PM.
From Thursday through Sunday the venue becomes a nightclub, with DJ sets that run into the early morning. Seasonal programming is listed on Somewhere Nowhere's website.
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