Why Designer Sunglasses Are Worth It
Not everyone wants to buy designer goods. In the past, wealthy individuals mainly supported and purchased luxury items. Today, despite uncertainties in the market due to inflation and global recession risks, the luxury goods market is thriving. In 2023, the market is worth $354.80 billion, with luxury fashion making up the largest segment. For the most part, this is because high-end brands are focusing holistically on consumers and pushing to release iconic, classic, and timeless pieces. This potentially attracts a new client base comprised of consumers worldwide, turning their attention to statement pieces they can wear for longer.
Among these luxury goods are designer glasses from brands like Coach, Ray-Ban, and Emporio Armani, which now offer a vast range of styles for men and women. These brands are made even more accessible with the continuing growth of online storefronts that provide benefits like 90-day free returns and speedy deliveries.
Despite these benefits, are designer sunglasses actually worth buying? The answer is yes. These premium specs offer so much more than ordinary sunglasses—here's why they're worth it:
Designer sunglasses are made with high-quality materials
Cheaper sunglasses are often mass-produced to ensure lower production costs and prices. Unfortunately, these products may skip quality control, leading them to break easily.
In contrast, designer goods are crafted by experts and made with the highest quality materials. Due to the evolution of the fashion industry, brands are encouraged to use the best materials not only for durability but also for sustainability, whether for clothing or accessories. As such, consumers can be assured that their designer sunglasses will endure the test of time and wear. Gucci's eyewear collection consists of sustainable pieces using bio-based acetate—a biodegradable material made without crude oil. With these sunglasses, they provide high-quality and durable pieces for consumers while supporting sustainable practices.
Designer sunglasses are safer for the eyes
Sunglasses are not only fashion accessories but also protective eyewear pieces. This is why the majority of sunglasses offer UV protection, preventing the eyes from damage.
Because designer sunglasses are made with high-quality materials, consumers can ensure UV protection. On the other hand, researchers have discovered that fake sunglasses lack protection against dangerous UV rays. Fake pairs that are cheaper and replicate luxury designs can endanger your eye health by not providing the necessary protection. To know if you're sunglasses are protecting your eyes, be mindful when buying sunglasses by checking for a UV mark that confirms they have UV protection.
Designer sunglasses have better and more innovative designs
Luxury houses that pride themselves on original and innovative designs create designer sunglasses. Given this, purchasing designer sunglasses guarantees you'll wear authentic and well-thought-out styles. And since designer brands aim to create timeless pieces, these sunglasses will be fashionable despite emerging trends.
The Saint Laurent SL 276 Mica is a prime example of classic, designer sunglasses with a frame that's a hybrid of square and cat-eye shapes. These have a boxy silhouette that can give their wearer an oversized sunglasses vibe, yet they also have flared top edges that give them a classic cat-eye look. The model comes in various frame and lens colors, but the all-black option is the most versatile because it can match any outfit. With these qualities, it remains a classic design that can outlive countless trends, whether oversized, cat-eye, or solid-color sunglasses.
High-end sunglasses live up to their price point by providing better eye protection, having more innovative and timeless facades, and being durable enough to stand long-time wear thanks to high-quality materials. It's safe to say that designer sunglasses are definitely worth it.
Exclusive Presentation by Resident Publications.