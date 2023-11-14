Why Designer Sunglasses Are Worth It

Luxury houses that pride themselves on original and innovative designs create designer sunglasses. Given this, purchasing designer sunglasses guarantees you'll wear authentic and well-thought-out styles. And since designer brands aim to create timeless pieces, these sunglasses will be fashionable despite emerging trends.



The Saint Laurent SL 276 Mica is a prime example of classic, designer sunglasses with a frame that's a hybrid of square and cat-eye shapes. These have a boxy silhouette that can give their wearer an oversized sunglasses vibe, yet they also have flared top edges that give them a classic cat-eye look. The model comes in various frame and lens colors, but the all-black option is the most versatile because it can match any outfit. With these qualities, it remains a classic design that can outlive countless trends, whether oversized, cat-eye, or solid-color sunglasses.



High-end sunglasses live up to their price point by providing better eye protection, having more innovative and timeless facades, and being durable enough to stand long-time wear thanks to high-quality materials. It's safe to say that designer sunglasses are definitely worth it.