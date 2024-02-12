Miami Fashion Week 2024: A Fusion of Sustainability and Style

Sustainability was the main character in this year’s Miami Fashion Week as designers came together to host the Sustainable Summit at Miami-Dade College. Here, important discussions took place that not only proved MIAFW’s commitment to sustainability but was the epicenter of innovative ideas to revolutionize the fashion industry. The panel focused on how to blend creativity with eco-consciousness and dove into how they are currently supporting this cause. Lisu Vega even took it a step further by presenting a completely sustainable collection utilizing leftover material from her other collections. Her contemporary art designs, based on a childhood memory, left us speechless.