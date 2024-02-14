Ritmo Mundo Enters New Era –Launching Pegasus Watch Collection with Fully Transparent Glass Watch Cases

Los Angeles (February 13, 2024) – Watch brand Ritmo Mundo celebrates its twenty-second year in business with a new chapter, as the L.A.-based watchmaker introduces the new Pegasus watch collection: the brand’s first-ever design to feature a fully transparent, ultra-durable glass watch case. The collection launch is set to disrupt the watch industry with one of the most competitively priced transparent watch cases available on the global market today (Pegasus retail price - $3,500 USD). Sleek, sporty, luxurious, yet attainable, the Pegasus collection features an array of sophisticated dial treatments and a total of eight distinct product variations.
“The Pegasus outlines the blueprint for Ritmo Mundo 2.0,” says Ritmo Mundo brand founder Ali Soltani. “It’s a daring and nuanced design for the discerning collector – an attainable luxury watch that is genuinely innovative and remarkably cool. This crystal-clear glass watch case design affirms our desire as a brand to push boundaries and set new standards – not just keeping pace with the future – but also shaping it.”
Dramatic spectacle and elite performance unite in the Pegasus Collection’s transparent 44mm cushion-shaped glass case – which offers a 360° panoramic view of the skeletonized watch movement and its components. This view promises to remain unobstructed thanks to the glass case’s incomparable scratch-resistant properties. Ritmo Mundo’s highly durable glass case material ranks at 7 on the Mohs hardness scale. This groundbreaking and durable glass material offers the striking look of a sapphire crystal case – but at a much more attainable price point.
The watch’s clear cushion-shaped case presents a sharp profile, further accentuated by its crisp beveled edges. The fully transparent glass case front seamlessly affixes to a mineral-reinforced glass mirror dial and a separate transparent crystal case back – with all elements secured by stainless steel screws. The ergonomically engineered case clocks in at just 11.3 mm thick.
Select Ritmo Mundo Pegasus watch models also feature dial rings adorned with combinations of colored and colorless crystals – available in red and white, green and white, blue and white, or full colorless crystal variations. Other variations include metal dial rings in choice of green, silver, black, orange, or silver hue. Its luminous, pointer-style hands ensure legibility by day or night.
The timepiece’s delicate-seeming, glassy appearance belies its athletic credentials. The Pegasus has been optimized for active lifestyles and comes appointed with a screw-down crown, a sealed corrosion-resistant and mold-resistant sealed back cover, and a hypoallergenic silicone strap equipped with a 316L stainless steel clasp pin buckle clasp. The sporty model also offers unmatched functionality, with water resistance up to 3ATM and a 48-hour power reserve.
The Pegasus collection launch marks a sea change for the U.S.-based watch brand. Ritmo Mundo was established in 2002 in Milan with a mission to present contemporary timepieces attuned to the pulse of pop culture – and the brand boasts many historical ties to diverse cultural sectors including architecture, entertainment, and the sports world. Intervening years have seen the brand shift to the world epicenter of pop culture – Hollywood, California, with a flagship retail presence on Rodeo Drive at David Orgell and a growing international network of retail partners.
Grounded in an appreciation for its design-forward Italian roots and trending Hollywood sensibility, Ritmo Mundo moves forward with a renewed sense of purpose and a focus on innovation, value, and modern style. The brand intends to archive the majority of its preexisting product catalog and expand its modern, innovative, and attainable luxury timepiece collections – with Pegasus leading the way, and an additional two new Ritmo Mundo watch collections to be announced in 2024.
“RITMO MUNDO,” or “the rhythm of the earth,” captures the essence of Beverly Hills based contemporary watch brand Ritmo Mundo. The U.S. based brand is on a mission to tap into the heartbeat of modern culture and democratize luxury watchmaking – offering daring, innovative, and attainable Swiss and Italian crafted luxury watch designs for discerning collectors.
The Ritmo Mundo brand was founded in 2002 by Rodeo Drive luxury retailer and watch aficionado Ali Soltani, whose vision for a design-forward watch brand with mystique, presence, and universal appeal soon became a reality. Since its founding, Ritmo Mundo watches have been worn by countless celebrities, collectors, and society figures. Ritmo Mundo watches are available at David Orgell in Los Angeles and at select authorized retailers throughout the world.