Ritmo Mundo Enters New Era –Launching Pegasus Watch Collection with Fully Transparent Glass Watch Cases

About Ritmo Mundo

“RITMO MUNDO,” or “the rhythm of the earth,” captures the essence of Beverly Hills based contemporary watch brand Ritmo Mundo. The U.S. based brand is on a mission to tap into the heartbeat of modern culture and democratize luxury watchmaking – offering daring, innovative, and attainable Swiss and Italian crafted luxury watch designs for discerning collectors.



The Ritmo Mundo brand was founded in 2002 by Rodeo Drive luxury retailer and watch aficionado Ali Soltani, whose vision for a design-forward watch brand with mystique, presence, and universal appeal soon became a reality. Since its founding, Ritmo Mundo watches have been worn by countless celebrities, collectors, and society figures. Ritmo Mundo watches are available at David Orgell in Los Angeles and at select authorized retailers throughout the world.