Louis Vuitton Introduces Their Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection By Tyler, The Creator

Louis Vuitton unveils its Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection, a collaborative masterpiece with American rapper and record producer Tyler, The Creator. Under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams, this collection offers a refreshing perspective on men’s fashion through innovative and whimsical design. Combining the iconography of Tyler, The Creator and Louis Vuitton to fuse luxury with ready-to-wear clothing successfully.
Pharrell Williams discusses his collaboration with Tyler and pays homage to the LVERS community, an international network of artists united by the same respect for the philosophy and artisanal excellence of the House:
“Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we've always connected on music and design. This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it's a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives. There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces and it's been inspiring to see him honest in his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection .”
Pharrell Williams, Men's Creative Director
The collection is a canvas of trans-seasonal silhouettes, founded in the shades and functions of Spring. The colors on every piece create the sweet allure of a patisserie through the use of pastels, chocolate, custard, or vanilla colors. At the heart of the narrative is the Craggy Monogram, an emblem hand-drawn by the artist himself. This symbol appears on chic and trendy pieces such as a chocolate puffer jacket and vanilla windbreaker. Furthermore, each piece is infused with the artist’s iconic imagery, including playful daisies and the loyal Airedale Terrier, connecting the collection to its creator.
The apparel line is a homage to the sophisticated preppy spirit as Tyler reimagines the classic school uniform through his visionary lens. This inspiration is evidenced by a baby blue cable-knit sweater with a V-neck and cuff stripes, a jacket with a contrasting knit collar, and a cardigan with a jacquard logo. Pleated chinos and shorts are worn with dandy shirts dotted with graphic details, a nod to Pharrell Williams’ signature dandy wardrobe. By joining these elements, Tyler effortlessly showcases how the classic preppy style can be redefined for the contemporary man.
The themes of the collection extend beyond clothing into the world of shoes. The LV Waffle slides steal the show and are available in multiple colors, topped with a leather LV logo that appears to be melting like butter. Moccasins are making a comeback after years of sneaker dominance with the reveal of the LV Dandy moccasins. They are seen in both black and chocolate leather embossed with the Monogram and lined with irregular stitching. Finally, we can’t forget the LV Waves derby ankle boots that come in two variations, one in baby blue or pink nubuck.
Tying the whole collection together is a series of accessories including jewelry, bucket hats, scarves, and bags. Standing out in checkerboard grass green, the collection highlights golf accessories such as a golf kit, club covers, and golf towels. The Golf Bag, perfect for any lover of golf, is embellished with floral charms in pink leather and a lining studded with an Airedale Terrier print. This piece, along with five new bag models all offered in chocolate or vanilla leather, make for an exquisite addition to this collection. The unique costume jewelry also enhances each look with rings, necklaces, and bracelets made of gleaming Craggy Monogram metal links.
Tyler, the Creator mentions that his favorite part of the entire collection is a travel chess board, hand-drawing the pieces himself. Below he talks about the purpose behind this collection and what it has meant to him:
“My main focus was making things I would wear all the time. I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me. The chessboard is one of the greatest things I've made and is definitely my favorite thing from the collection. The team was great to work with, it kinda felt like 'Big' with Tom Hanks. P has always left a door open for me, but I still can't believe this one.”
Tyler, The Creator
The Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection by Louis Vuitton, in collaboration with Tyler, The Creator encapsulates the spirit of innovation and joy in fashion. This collection stands as a testament to the enduring partnership and shared artistic vision between Tyler and the iconic fashion house. By creating a color scheme fitting for any season and designing staple pieces, Louis Vuitton reveals a collection that is not only luxurious but functional.