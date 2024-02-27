Louis Vuitton Introduces Their Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection By Tyler, The Creator

The themes of the collection extend beyond clothing into the world of shoes. The LV Waffle slides steal the show and are available in multiple colors, topped with a leather LV logo that appears to be melting like butter. Moccasins are making a comeback after years of sneaker dominance with the reveal of the LV Dandy moccasins. They are seen in both black and chocolate leather embossed with the Monogram and lined with irregular stitching. Finally, we can’t forget the LV Waves derby ankle boots that come in two variations, one in baby blue or pink nubuck.