Mana Fashion Services Celebrates Earth Day

Guests will have the opportunity to dive into creativity, interact and inquire in a hands-on immersive fashion-design experience. From upcycling jeans and shoes to a fashion exchange event with donated clothing, read on to see all the workshops happening April 24-26 at Mana Fashion. In the spirit of sustainability, guests are encouraged to bring a pair of shoes to get embellished, painted or customized in a partnership with the Miami Shoe Museum. Additionally, Mana Fashion Services will have Miami-based Denim Upcycle Artist, Jesus Pineda, who will help turn guests' used jeans into something new on April 24th and 25th - from creating patchwork to turning long jeans into shorts - or maybe even making a denim tote bag! Last but not least, on Friday, April 26th from 6pm-7pm in partnership with Global Fashion Exchange together with Remake and Healthy Fashion Consulting hosted by Taryn Hipwell, Founder of Beyond the Label, Co-Community Organizer for REMAKE for Florida, Mana will be hosting a clothing swap for the entire community! Guests will be invited to mix, mingle and bring up to 5 pieces of clothing they no longer want, but are in great condition (think of something one may gift to a friend). Up to 5 tickets will be given to each guest, for each piece of clothing donated and tickets can be used to pull pieces from the Fashion Exchange!